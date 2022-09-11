Farmington Township crash
Clarion County 911 said one person required transport to Clarion Hospital after a one-vehicle accident on Route 66, near Sawmill Road in Farmington Township, at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Butler state police said a Franklin man and a Slippery Rock woman suffered fatal injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car on Friday at 4 p.m.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III vowed in his first speech as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s “lifelong service” with his own modernizing stamp, as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign.
Several construction projects have been ongoing around Oil City the last few weeks as summer draws to a close.
Fox Street Church of God in Rocky Grove is marking its 125th anniversary.
LONDON (AP) — On her 21st birthday in 1947, Princess Elizabeth went on the radio and made a promise to Britain and its Commonwealth nations: She pledged that “my whole life, whether it be short or long, will be devoted to your service.”
The annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival is back at the Oil City High School athletic complex on Saturday, and this year’s event will feature 11 high school bands and one college band spanning seven counties.
Oil City Council members were updated Thursday about the city’s street paving plans.
The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.
TIONESTA — Forest County recently received an election integrity grant of just under $18,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
BROOKVILLE — For four decades, the Jefferson/Clarion Head Start program has been helping students overcome developmental problems, a service that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson recently recognized in an address at the U.S. Capitol, during which he said Head Start is “play with a purpose.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems f…
The lives of the humans at the Venango County Human Services Complex in Franklin get an extra boost a few days a week when they receive a visit from a special canine.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
BROOKVILLE — It’s been said that “behind every successful man is a good woman.” In Cheryl Burkett’s case, that means digging in with your husband.
A Franklin man is facing 271 charges relating to allegations that he sexually abused a young girl at a residence in Oil City over the course of more than five years, between January 2017 and March 2022, and gave alcohol to two other minors at the residence in 2020.
Community members young and old trickled into the Barrow-Civic Theatre through the alley-way door.
HAWTHORN — Pleasantville resident and musician Rowland Proper has a blunt perspective on bluegrass music: “If you want to make a million bucks in bluegrass, you had better start with two million. You don’t get rich playing bluegrass.”
STONEBORO — Just because a desert animal isn’t normally associated with an agricultural fair, that doesn’t mean it can’t hold its own against livestock when it comes to drawing power.
A memorial walk has been planned in Oil City to mark 30 years to the day that Shauna Howe was abducted on a South Side street and to honor the 11-year-old girl’s lasting legacy in the community.
WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted, police said Monday as they continued the search for a second suspect.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
Clarion state police said they are searching for 15-year-old Melea Janis, who went missing from her Madison Township home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Outdoors enthusiasts of all sorts were settling in for Labor Day weekend fun and relaxation on Friday at the area’s local parks.
CLARION — Autumn Leaf Festival is on track to be as enjoyable as ever, Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Director Tracy Becker said this week, but it is possible there won’t be a carnival of rides and games around the courthouse area this year.
The Franklin Public Library has a big surprise coming up for kids ages 2-4 on Sept. 10 and 24 when it will host two teddy bear picnics.
TIONESTA — A heritage cabin in the Tionesta area recently got a face-lift. A crew from the Outdoor Channel’s new television series, “Renovation Hunters,” upgraded and extended the 80-year-old camp.
To hear members of Franklin-based band Dead Level talk about it, their debut at the world’s largest annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, was a roaring success.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
The investigation of employee resignations initiated by the Clarion-Limestone School Board was once again front-and-center at the board’s recent meeting.
Two doctors from Brookville-based Laurel Eye Clinic were part of a team that performed more than 450 surgeries during a recent week-long mission project in Mexico.
In an unfinished part of his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he’s won for track and field and long-distance running.
August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.
A Pittsburgh man who is a suspect in a vehicle theft Sunday from a Washington Township home in Clarion County that ended in a hit and run crash in Lucinda has also been connected to another case of stealing items from several vehicles in Marianne in Clarion County in June.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels that is bringing a plant and dozens of jobs to Clarion County.
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted Clarion state police to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
There were many smiling faces Tuesday morning despite drizzles of rain as students across Venango County returned to school.
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted state police in Clarion to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
