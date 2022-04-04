Oil City fire update
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said there were no injuries in Sunday evening's structure fire, but the house at 310 Clarion St. was a total loss.
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said there were no injuries in Sunday evening's structure fire, but the house at 310 Clarion St. was a total loss.
Many anglers throughout the region kept with tradition in trying their luck on the opening day of trout season, including some from outside the local area who found the fish in Sandy Lake to be quite accommodating.
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving beh…
An education opportunity offered by the Titusville Area School District is coming to the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District.
When she stepped down from her position as director of the Franklin Retail & Business Association at the end of December to spend more time with her husband and two young children, Jess Carroll didn’t have plans to start working again until the fall.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.
A Tionesta man is facing charges after being accused of trapping his wife inside his Route 62 house and also possessing a firearm when he should not be.
The Parade entertainment magazine is returning to the newspaper as a weekly feature, starting today. This week’s edition includes a Q&A with actor Mandy Patinkin, who is the voice of Benjamin Franklin in a PBS feature on the Founding Father. There also is a guide on “How to Buy Green” an…
This year’s Victory Elementary School kindergarten registrants received a special gift Friday — each received their own backpack.
The Cranberry Area High School auditorium earlier this week was filled with the whirring sound of drones and robots, as students, teachers, families and board members gathered there to learn about the school’s technology programs.
The Franklin post office on Thursday was a day for reflection, as it was filled with dozens of people honoring Roger Jenkins, a longtime letter carrier who passed away in January.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of…
The possibility of securing a financial assistance grant for Franklin Area School District students so they can attend college, or a trade or technical school is being studied by Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
News in recent weeks that a couple of significant employers in Venango County will be ceasing operations here has sparked concern among residents.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The first public appearance between the highest-profile Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania quickly became chippy Wednesday, as themes playing out in millions of dollars in sharp-elbowed TV attack ads played out on a small forum stage.
Two brothers are on a mission to make sure their uncle, who grew up in Oil City, is honored locally for his military service more than 50 years after he was killed in an accident the day he was to arrive home in California during the Vietnam War.
WASHINGTON (AP) Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait.
Gardeners sometimes unwittingly damage the environment, and the Clarion County Conservation District is taking steps to keep that from happening.
Valley Grove School Board members heard about a program planned for high school sophomores at their meeting Monday.
CLARION — The pandemic, economy, worker shortages, inflation, fuel prices. They’ve all put a lot of things behind schedule, and that includes sales of trucks with heavy-duty hauling capacity.
Plans keeps moving forward on the Lyric Theater renovation project in downtown Oil City as the Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance works to line up more grant funding.
The 92nd Franklin High School Musical Broadcast will come to the stage this weekend with a variety of acts including band numbers, cheerleader routines, guitar and vocal solos and a rock song or two.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
The family of Peter Spencer strongly disagrees with the determination by Venango County District Attorney Shawn White that Spencer’s death at a Rockland Township camp was the result of a shooting in self-defense.
Cranberry School Board members heard from the district’s auditor Monday, and he said the school district had a financially successful 2020-21 school year.
Oil City School Board members approved the school calendar for the 2022-23 year on Monday, but the vote was split.
Tim Yeany can call anywhere in the world without ever dialing a number as he is one of thousands of amateur (ham) radio operators in the U.S.
State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.
State police said a Titusville man who has been charged with several vehicle thefts has been apprehended.
The students in teacher Lori Hugar’s first-grade classroom at Sandycreek Elementary School gathered for a valuable lesson, but it had nothing to do with reading, writing or arithmetic. The lesson instilled on this day had to do with the awareness needed that can help save their young lives.
Making a county secure means more than locks and fences. It also means firewalls and servers.
The continuing labor shortage is having an impact on essential services, including caseworkers with Children and Youth Services.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine seem to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv, the capital, to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls liberation of the contested Donbas region in the country’s industrial east, officials said Friday, suggesting a new phase…
NEW YORK (AP) — As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.
Six Franklin Area High School students have qualified to attend the Academic Games Tournament in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Twenty people gathered Thursday at the Petroleum Centre train station in Oil Creek State Park for a trip back in time to the “Wild, Wild East.”
