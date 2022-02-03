Oil City crash
According to Venango County 911, a one-vehicle crash occurred on North Seneca and Union streets in Oil City at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Periods of snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 1:21 pm
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around two tenths…
The following school districts have closed for today, Feb. 3, due to inclement weather:
MONROE — Construction could begin in May or June on a proposed travel center tentatively dubbed the “Clarion Truck Stop” just south of Interstate 80, exit 62, in Monroe Township.
Kate Newman would have turned 72 tomorrow, and her legacy of service across Oil City and Venango County continues to leave an indelible mark five and one half years after her death.
Franklin’s popular Franklin On Ice celebration returns Saturday to give residents a respite from the winter blahs.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prognostication aside, one thing is certain for the immediate future — another winter storm, this one with a mixed bag of precipitation, is on the horizon.
A free walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic opened to the public Tuesday at the old Salvation Army church building in Franklin at 737 Elk St. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is providing the testing.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.
Betty White was more than a well-known and beloved actress. She was also a huge animal lover, and several nationwide animal shelters asked for donations on Jan. 17, the day that would have marked her 100th birthday.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Readers will find a Circulation Subscription Notice envelope inserted with today's edition of The Derrick and The News-Herald.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has named the United Way of Venango County as the 2021 Partner in Business and Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City as the 2021 Business of the Year.
Things are looking up at the Venango County 911 Center, according to the county’s Emergency Management coordinator.
SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh last week showed deterioration during a September inspection that was not bad enough to require its closure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.
SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.
More Americans worry about unexpected medical bills than any other expense, according to polls by the Kaiser Family Foundation in 2018 and 2020.
Guy Ciarrocchi, a southeastern Pennsylvania resident who is among more than a dozen Republican candidates running for governor, was quick to admit he hadn’t heard of Polk State Center.
Winterfest returned to Marienville on Saturday under sunny skies but frigid temperatures.
As she settles into her new job, Venango County Regional Planning Commission director Hilary Buchanan is focused on supporting municipalities and is excited about a number of upcoming projects.
Sugarcreek crash
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
Porter crash
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span. No deaths were reported.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has gained in intensity since early 2020, there also has been an escalation of another crisis — scams targeting senior citizens.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began attacking it as rife with fraud in the 2020 pres…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arriving just hours after the Forbes Avenue bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his…
Although the sun shined with abundance amid a mostly clear sky on Thursday morning, there was no relief for anyone whose job required them to be out in the sub-zero temperature.
We’re only about one month into the new year and the snow is piled high, but the 2022 election cycle is already in full swing in Pennsylvania.
A new contract between the City of Oil City and the city’s police officers is “nowhere near finalized”, and the matter has moved to arbitration, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council members at their meeting Thursday.
Pathways Adolescent Center of Oil City is opening a new school Monday for boys in seventh to 12th grades who have been expelled from public schools in Venango and Clarion counties.
The following school districts have issued a two-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman.
Franklin Area School District’s art department recently was awarded two grants to paint a mural in downtown Franklin.
The newest branch of the U.S. military – the Space Force – is looking for recruits.
When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.
Axe-throwing, a competitive sport once associated with lumberjacks, is now a worldwide recreation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first black woman to the high court, two sources told the Associated Press today.
