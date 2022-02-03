Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.