Dog found dead from gunshot
Marienville state police are conducting an investigation after a dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township.
During Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, City Manager Mark Schroyer gave an assessment of 2022 as a year in which the city has been “successful and productive,” despite COVID-19 and various challenges. However, he said, finances will continue to be an issue for the city in the years to come.
Oil City High School choral members brought some Christmas cheer to Oil City Area School District elementary schools on Friday.
Kids this weekend are getting a chance to surprise their parents for Christmas during Two Mile Run County Park’s first “Christmas Workshop in the Park,” which began late Friday afternoon and continues today in the park office.
ATLANTA (AP) — In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome.
Cranberry Township crash
Oil City Council, during its meeting on Thursday, voted to approve the city’s 2023 budget with no tax increase.
For the sixth consecutive year, Sugarcreek Borough residents won’t see a tax hike, as Borough Council unanimously approved its 2023 budget during its monthly meeting on Wednesday.
The Spirit of Giving has returned this year, but this time at a new location.
CLARION — Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh issued a news release in which he said there is no “suspected criminal” cause in the death of a 14-year-old girl.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the state House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October.
Wonder was showing on children’s faces on Wednesday morning as the lights sparkled on the Christmas trees inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Clarion state police said early today that missing teenager Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found. She was reported missing on Wednesday but was found with family members.
As cancer patients deal with the physical and emotional stress that accompanies their conditions, there are some who face another barrier that can add to their anxiety — securing transportation to their treatment facility.
Clarion state police said they are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at 116 S. Third St. in Shippenville at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
FOXBURG — The debate within the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board in regard to a band cooperative agreement between the A-C Valley and Union school districts finally came to a conclusion at A-C Valley’s board meeting.
PITTSBURGH — Although the local area has seen wide-ranging drops in the average price of gasoline this week, everywhere, with the exception of Venango County, is seeing prices above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development announced it has awarded Venango County a $600,000 Home Investment Partnerships Program grant — part of more than $10.3 million awarded statewide.
Franklin City Council this week unanimously approved the city’s final 2023 budget with no tax increase. The budget is the same as what was presented last month, City Manager Tracy Jamieson said.
Franklin crash
A good time was had by all during the annual Shop With a Hero event at the Cranberry Township Walmart on Monday.
The Oil City School Board heard from advisers with the district’s gifted program, while many of the program’s students were present, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
KNOX — The Keystone School Board on Monday evening had four potential major decisions on its meeting agenda, but acted on only two.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major Western measures to limit Russia’s oil profits over the war in Ukraine took effect Monday, bringing with them uncertainty about how much crude could be lost to the world and whether they will unleash the hoped-for hit to a Russian economy that has held up bett…
Oil City theft
Clarion state police said the body of a 14-year old girl was found near the area of Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oil City’s Christmas Past celebration continued throughout the entire weekend with holiday festivities all over town.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
Russell States of Oil City and Michael Ohler of Polk were inducted into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame in ceremonies Sunday at PennWest Clarion University’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
Rocky Grove High School anti-bullying advisor Leann Highfield took eight sophomores in her club to Valley Grove Elementary School on Friday to teach the younger students the importance of being kind.
The most wonderful time of the year kicked off in Oil City Friday evening with a visit from Santa and the lighting of the huge Christmas tree in Town Square during the Christmas Past celebration.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden assured Americans on Friday that the U.S. economy is chugging along in the holiday season, but the very strength of a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a recession threat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.
The Oil City Rotary Club has a new topper this year for the city’s Christmas tree in Town Square that the club puts up and decorates every year.
Oil City Council members heard an update on the East Second Street project and approved a second reading of the city’s 2023 budget with no changes during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Giving Tuesday raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. earlier this week, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits, the group’s leader said Wednesday.
Pennsylvania American Water on Wednesday announced a $4.8 million investment to upgrade its Clarion and Paint-Elk wastewater systems.