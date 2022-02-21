Clarion Township crash
Clarion County 911 said no one was injured when a vehicle crashed into a house on Route 322 in Clarion Township this morning at 7:24. The scene was cleared at 7:59.
Oil City police said a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Colbert Avenue at about 3:30 this morning.
MIAMI (AP) — Krystal Guerra’s Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any storage space.
Country music artist and Titusville native Jeannie Seely, who will turn 82 this year, has no intention of calling it quits, as she has a single due for public release in March.
Amid weather that felt like it was straight from the North Pole, about 70 adventurous souls took to the cold water of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth annual polar plunge on Saturday afternoon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country.
Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.
Mehmet Oz, the TV celebrity doctor running for U.S. Senate, told more than 100 supporters during local campaign stops on Thursday that his political prescription is what the nation, including Venango County, needs.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Ranks of lawyers packed the courtroom of Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court on Friday, with most of them arguing for their clients’ preferred map of new congressional districts as justices weighed how to decide which one is best.
Have you ever wanted to see nearly 800 boxes of cereal topple over like a row of dominoes?
Forest County sheriff Bill Carbaugh says things have been going smoothly since he took over the job in January.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the following roads in Venango County that were closed due to overnight flooding or high water have reopened:
The following school districts have issued two hour delays today, Feb. 18, 2022:
In 2021, the path to success held many obstacles for local businesses. Breaks in the supply chain, price increases and worker shortages proved lofty hurdles to overcome.
After an exhaustive search lasting well over a year, Conair has a new president.
Today’s newspaper features the 82nd annual Business Review and Forecast.
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission director Hilary Buchanan told commission members Tuesday that bids to update the county’s comprehensive plan came in higher than anticipated.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.
The ballroom of Cross Creek Resort was filled with impactful people from across the area Wednesday night as they gathered for the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 awards banquet.
Scrubgrass crash
A section of Elm and Center streets in downtown Oil City will be shut down for several hours today while two HVAC units are being installed on the roof of the Downs building as part of ongoing renovations.
Sasol this year will begin the process of shutting down its chemical plant in Cornplanter Township, a company representative based in Louisiana confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday.
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee again discussed how to develop 90 acres of property near UPMC Northwest during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
An update on the work of Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee and school district administrators to combat racism issues that have plagued the district this school year was given during Monday’s school board work session.
Franklin School Board members on Monday accepted the immediate resignation of superintendent Mark Loucks and appointed longtime local schools leader Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.63, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
With Presidents Day less than a week away, a picture of George Washington that once hung in a Franklin elementary school has brought back memories to a Rocky Grove man.
CLARION — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman made a campaign stop Saturday morning at Mechanistic Brewing in Clarion, where he told attendees that he is running on core Democratic issues.
The 11,256-acre Crawford Reserve, locally known to many as the President Oil Tract, and roughly 6,000 additional acres of timberland in Venango County has a new owner.
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger prote…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces.
Sugarcreek crash update
CLARION — The state classifies 18 bridges in Clarion County as being in “poor” condition — seven spans owned and being the responsibility of the commonwealth; 11 municipal-owned bridges and being the responsibility of the township in which they are located.
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams remembered listening to a presentation from the president of Centre County’s chamber, in which he spoke about a program that prepares students to enter the workforce.
Two brothers from Polk have been charged in connection with the overdose death of their neighbor last year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 hit another months-long delay Friday as U.S. regulators abruptly put the brakes on their efforts to speed review of the shots that Pfizer is testing for youngsters.
After nearly two years at the helm of Franklin Area School District, Superintendent Mark Loucks confirmed to the newspaper on Thursday evening that he is heading back home to the Altoona area to take a similar position.
