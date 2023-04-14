Pedestrian hurt in Oil City accident
A man who was struck by a vehicle near Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City on Thursday evening had to be transported to a hospital via helicopter, according to Oil City police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A man who was struck by a vehicle near Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City on Thursday evening had to be transported to a hospital via helicopter, according to Oil City police.
Pedestrian hurt in Oil City accident
WASHINGTON (AP) Climate change is making droughts faster and more furious, especially a specific fast-developing heat-driven kind that catch farmers by surprise, a new study found.
Oil City Council members on Thursday discussed the possibility of putting up security cameras on the stretch of the Samuel Justus bike trail within the Oil City limits.
Clarion Area School Board President Hugh Henry finds himself in an unusual position — running a write-in campaign for a seat he currently occupies.
Hasson Heights Elementary School students explored heavy equipment in the school parking lot and learned about a variety of careers during the school’s career day Thursday.
Franklin Mayor Doug Baker has been honored for his contributions to local government throughout his career with a 2023 Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence.
As the May 16 primary election approaches, the Venango County elections office is testing all the county’s voting machines this week.
As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.
There have been more questions than answers regarding a proposal to establish an emergency management services authority in Clarion County, and some of those questions were raised at Tuesday’s Clarion County commissioners meeting.
Polk State Center staff members have been frustrated over what they have described as uncertainty surrounding the closing date of the facility and when its residents will be transferred to the care of Pittsburgh-area based Verland Community Living Arrangements.
The Venango Conservation District has announced the hiring of four new district staff members, bringing the total staff to six at the district office at 4871 Route 322 in Franklin.
Discussion about next month’s primary election was a prime focus of Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.
The four-alarm fire early Sunday morning that destroyed the 140-year-old Hahne Building at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough broke the peace of Easter Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will seek a fourth term in office, bringing the power of incumbency and unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party’s defense of a seat in a critical presidential battleground state.
Work is moving along on Oil City’s major East End project.
The arrest last week of David Allen Bosley on homicide and other charges in connection with the death of Suzette Nellis in Oil City’s West End where they both lived brought some relief to the community.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”
Emlenton’s Echo 4-H Club held its annual egg hunt in Hughes Park on Saturday morning with the help of the Emlenton Civic Club.
Oil City Public Works Director Howard Faunce, is retiring Friday after 29 years with Oil City’s Public Works department, including the past six years as director.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.
CLARION — Kurt Jaeger served in the 82nd Airborne Division until he was wounded while training stateside in 2003.
A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.
Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.
The faithful gathered in both Oil City and Franklin to commemorate the annual Good Friday Cross Walk services, which included prayer, fellowship and recollection.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members on Wednesday approved the borough’s new speed limit ordinance put together by solicitor Brian Spaid.
An Oil City man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide for killing Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis.
The weather was breezy and very warm for April as close to 200 people joined in a memorial walk Wednesday afternoon on the West End bike trail in Oil City for Suzette Nellis.
The United Way of Venango County announced Wednesday evening that it raised $1,004,200 during its 2022 campaign drive — the largest sum the local nonprofit has amassed during any of its annual drives.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
Visitors to Two Mile Run County Park this month might notice that the pavilion layout has changed a little bit from last year, and a new pavilion is being constructed at Pioneer Flats.
As is required by state law, Cranberry Area School District Superintendent Bill Vonada has compiled an annual report on his district.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.
A memorial walk will be held today on the Oil City bike trail for lifelong Oil City resident Marcy Suzette Nellis.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they’re cutting supplies of crude — again.
After 22 years of working hard and dreaming big, most of the funds to renovate and reopen the Lyric Theater in Oil City have been lined up, and work could begin later this year.
At Franklin city council’s monthly meeting Monday, a few potential ordinances were discussed to be brought before council next month for first reading.
SUMMERVILLE — Every year for the past 31 years, Charlie Simpson of Summerville has hosted a farm toy show at the Summerville Volunteer Fire Department hall.