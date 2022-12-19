Cornplanter Township crash
Venango County 911 said a semitractor-trailer crashed at the intersection of Route 8 and Rynd Hill Road in Cornplanter Township at about 12:50 a.m. Monday.
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.
CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.
A multi-alarm fire that broke out Saturday evening at the Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca has been ruled electrical in nature and is believed to be accidental.
No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.
The number of area families seeking food assistance has increased this holiday season as rising inflation continues to drive up food costs, and local food banks are meeting the need.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise.
PHOENIX (AP) — Lenore Angey never imagined she’d have to go back to work at age 76.
Beau Turner of Franklin will be celebrating her 100th birthday today surrounded by friends and family.
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of raping a 13-year-old boy in Rockland Township.
Callaghan’s Pharmacy, a central storefront on the main street of Franklin for nearly 60 years, has closed its pharmacy and is preparing to close the rest of the business in the coming days.
The following school districts have canceled school today, Dec. 15:
HARRISBURG (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign is in full swing at several locations in Venango County.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Penn State Extension held a public meeting Wednesday in Franklin facilitated by the Northwest Commission to discuss potential broadband funding coming to the state and how to increase the funding.
Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out late Tuesday night at an apartment at Luther Place on Sycamore Street in Oil City.
CLARION — The First Presbyterian Church in Clarion wants to keep the flame of peace burning this holiday season.
Venango County commissioners unanimously approved the county’s final 2023 budget with no tax increase at the panel’s meeting Tuesday.
Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dusting off old musical instruments, appreciating the outdoors more meaningfully, dumping the hair dye and letting the gray fly forever.
PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline price continues to be the lowest in the area, and average prices in both Venango and Clarion counties this week are below the western Pennsylvania average of $3.87, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Songs of good cheer filled the air at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin on Monday afternoon as residents joined the Kiwanis Club of Franklin in singing carols at the Kiwanis Christmas party.
DIMOCK (AP) — One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.
CLARION — Milissa Bauer, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s secretary/treasurer, offered a summation of the CCEDC’s work and how it has benefited Clarion County: “Economic development brings wealth to the county.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Families in need and who are aware of a Harrisville-area toy distribution are ensuring their children will have a Merry Christmas, thanks to the efforts of Sinner’s Sanctuary Church.
A nip in the air put a jaunt in the horses’ steps at the open house held by Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA) in Polk Borough on Saturday afternoon.
Dog found dead from gunshot
During Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, City Manager Mark Schroyer gave an assessment of 2022 as a year in which the city has been “successful and productive,” despite COVID-19 and various challenges. However, he said, finances will continue to be an issue for the city in the years to come.
Oil City High School choral members brought some Christmas cheer to Oil City Area School District elementary schools on Friday.
Kids this weekend are getting a chance to surprise their parents for Christmas during Two Mile Run County Park’s first “Christmas Workshop in the Park,” which began late Friday afternoon and continues today in the park office.
ATLANTA (AP) — In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome.
Cranberry Township crash
Oil City Council, during its meeting on Thursday, voted to approve the city’s 2023 budget with no tax increase.
For the sixth consecutive year, Sugarcreek Borough residents won’t see a tax hike, as Borough Council unanimously approved its 2023 budget during its monthly meeting on Wednesday.
CLARION — Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh issued a news release in which he said there is no “suspected criminal” cause in the death of a 14-year-old girl.
The Spirit of Giving has returned this year, but this time at a new location.
