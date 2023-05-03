Accident victim airlifted from scene

Franklin state police said a woman was severely injured and airlifted to UPMC Hamot after the car in which she was a passenger collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township late Saturday evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette
Front Page

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.

Front Page

Family of 5 displaced by Oil City fire

A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.

Few leads, false alarms as search for Texas gunman drags on
Front Page

Few leads, false alarms as search for Texas gunman drags on

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The search for a gunman in Texas who killed five neighbors from Honduras dragged into a third day Monday with false alarms and few apparent leads, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims’ immigration status.

Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'
Front Page

Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up $50,000 in reward money and the FBI appeared no closer to catching the killer after nearly two days of searching wi…

Commissioner candidates find common ground
Front Page

Commissioner candidates find common ground

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The six candidates for the three Venango County commissioner positions answered questions on various topics — the county budget, tourism, education and blight among them — during a public forum Friday sponsored by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.

Witherup Fabrication, park manager Kauffman honored
Front Page

Witherup Fabrication, park manager Kauffman honored

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Witherup Fabrication and Erection received the 2023 Business of the Year Award at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce 110th anniversary celebration on Thursday evening, held at Debence Antique Music World in downtown Franklin.

Battista: Rural roots would offer new aspect to Superior Court
Front Page

Battista: Rural roots would offer new aspect to Superior Court

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Maria C. Battista, a Republican candidate for the Judge of the Superior Court in the May 16 primary election, believes she will bring “a fresh perspective to the court,” thanks in part to being a Clarion County resident and being a former Venango County assistant district attorney.

Knox couple are trail ambassadors
Front Page

Knox couple are trail ambassadors

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.

Front Page

Cranberry adopts preliminary budget

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Cranberry Area School Board this week gave preliminary approval to its 2023-24 preliminary budget after the board saw two versions of it.

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
Front Page

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…

Closure forces fiscal choices
Front Page

Closure forces fiscal choices

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

Dying patients protest looming telehealth crackdown
Front Page

Dying patients protest looming telehealth crackdown

WASHINGTON — (AP) At age 93, struggling with the effects of a stroke, heart failure and recurrent cancer, Teri Sheridan was ready to end her life using New Jersey’s law that allows medically assisted suicide — but she was bedbound, too sick to travel.

Free

Coming Monday: Polk State Center economic fallout

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

5 looking to lead Clarion County speak at forum
Front Page

5 looking to lead Clarion County speak at forum

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News editor

CLARION — It was a candidates night at the Main Street Center in Clarion on Tuesday, as hopefuls for Clarion County commissioner had their respective opportunities to show the public why they are the right candidate to lead the county.