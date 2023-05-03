Accident victim airlifted from scene
Franklin state police said a woman was severely injured and airlifted to UPMC Hamot after the car in which she was a passenger collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township late Saturday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
Franklin City Council approved first readings of three ordinances at the panel’s meeting Monday, and the initial reading of a fourth ordinance ended in a tie vote.
A local chapter of an international anti-trafficking organization, the Set Free Movement, is working to raise local awareness of the signs of human trafficking and give people tools to fight it.
The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The search for a gunman in Texas who killed five neighbors from Honduras dragged into a third day Monday with false alarms and few apparent leads, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims’ immigration status.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will end most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends, the White House said Monday.
SHIPPENVILLE — Dozens of kids played on the soccer fields and baseball diamonds Saturday at the Clarion County Park, unaware that those fields were once a strip mine.
After reviewing two alternative designs for safety improvements and modifications to the intersection at Liberty and 12th streets, Franklin council at Monday night’s meeting voted to keep 12th Street a two-way street between Liberty and Buffalo streets.
Inside Cranberry Area High School is a locker that is different from all of the rest. It has a hand-painted image of a student in prayer and is known as the “Prayer Locker.” It was installed by student members of the Ignite Bible Club.
Amie Wood-Wessell is settling in to her role as the Venango County Human Services director.
The Franklin Fly Fishing Film Tour event held last week was a success, organizers said.
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up $50,000 in reward money and the FBI appeared no closer to catching the killer after nearly two days of searching wi…
Despite the rain, the Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City held their annual tree planting for Arbor Day on Friday morning.
Kaleb Lewis, the events coordinator at The Mercantile in Titusville, didn’t have a lot of support for his art when he was growing up except from his teachers.
Oil City Council members discussed at their meeting Thursday the National Guard armory property in Hasson Heights that the city has the option to take over as the owner.
The six candidates for the three Venango County commissioner positions answered questions on various topics — the county budget, tourism, education and blight among them — during a public forum Friday sponsored by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
Laying new sewer lines is well underway near the intersection of East Second Street and Wilson Avenue in Oil City as part of the city’s multifaceted East Second Street project.
Oil City Council members on Thursday discussed holding a public nuisance meeting about the IOOF building on Seneca Street, which is still missing part of its roof.
Witherup Fabrication and Erection received the 2023 Business of the Year Award at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce 110th anniversary celebration on Thursday evening, held at Debence Antique Music World in downtown Franklin.
Maria C. Battista, a Republican candidate for the Judge of the Superior Court in the May 16 primary election, believes she will bring “a fresh perspective to the court,” thanks in part to being a Clarion County resident and being a former Venango County assistant district attorney.
On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats advanced four gun-control bills in Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Wednesday, after years of a virtual standstill on legislation amid a politically divided government.
Don Stemmerich was not just a basketball legend in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
Megan Martin, a candidate for Commonwealth Court judge in the May 16 primary election, said she is in the middle of a “barnstorming campaign” that will take her to every county in the state by the end of the month.
The Cranberry Area School Board this week gave preliminary approval to its 2023-24 preliminary budget after the board saw two versions of it.
Oil City High School Principal Scott Stahl is retiring at the end of the school year.
A new curriculum for social-emotional learning (SEL) was unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting of the Franklin school board, following discussion of the curriculum and whether to vote on it that night.
Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for state Supreme Court justice in the May 16 primary, believes politics has entered Pennsylvania’s courts, and that must end.
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its various 2023 awards, which include the area’s top nonprofit, large and small businesses, and citizen.
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…
Two Oil City men have been sentenced in Venango County Court to hefty state prison terms for sexual assaults of children.
The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard held their annual banquet Saturday at the Franklin Elks Club in celebration of their 20th anniversary.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
WASHINGTON — (AP) At age 93, struggling with the effects of a stroke, heart failure and recurrent cancer, Teri Sheridan was ready to end her life using New Jersey’s law that allows medically assisted suicide — but she was bedbound, too sick to travel.
CLARION — It was a candidates night at the Main Street Center in Clarion on Tuesday, as hopefuls for Clarion County commissioner had their respective opportunities to show the public why they are the right candidate to lead the county.
A Cooperstown woman was sentenced Friday to up to 15 years in prison on a third degree murder charge in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old son last year.