Beaver Township ATV crash

Clarion County 911 said a STAT MedEvac emergency helicopter was called to the scene of an ATV crash on Stromeyer Road in Beaver Township on Saturday evening. Also responding to the scene were Knox Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Ambulance Service.

25 indicted in drug case

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Twenty five people, including 20 from Erie and one from Meadville, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case that involved Franklin, Oil City and Titusville police.

Some Catholics uneasy about end to Roe

NEW YORK (AP) — Top leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called on the faithful to pray and fast Friday, in hopes the Supreme Court is on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

Justus Park bandshell bows out

The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.

Route 62 between Cranberry and President reopens

  • Updated

Route 62 has reopened in Venango County, from the intersection with Route 157 in Cranberry Township to the intersection with President Road in President Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. That section of road had been closed earlier today due to utility lin…

PennDOT hears concerns on toll debate

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The debate over the state’s interstate bridge tolling project took another turn this week during a couple of hearings held by the state that addressed the project’s impact on I-80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Lawmakers navigate state primary with unfamiliar maps

HARRISBURG (AP) — It’s been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw Pennsylvania legislative districts wrapped up, and now a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the homestretch of a primary election that wi…

Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates

NEW YORK (AP) — A sharp sell-off left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,000 points lower Thursday, wiping out the gains from Wall Street’s biggest rally in two years, as worries grow that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will de…

Abortion battles fire up in states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s apparent intention to abolish a nationwide right to abortion, spelled out in a draft opinion leaked this week, will expand the battlefield of the nation’s most highly charged culture war, taking it to states where abortion access has long been assured.

Franklin couple accused of abusing infant son

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Franklin couple were arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and aggravated assault charges after their infant son was found to have nine bone fractures that Franklin police say resulted from two incidents of abuse.