Farmington Township fire
Clarion County 911 said a structure fire broke out on Forest Road in Farmington Township on Thursday evening.
Clarion County 911 said a structure fire broke out on Forest Road in Farmington Township on Thursday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of…
The Franklin post office on Thursday was a day for reflection, as it was filled with dozens of people honoring Roger Jenkins, a longtime letter carrier who passed away in January.
News in recent weeks that a couple of significant employers in Venango County will be ceasing operations here has sparked concern among residents.
The possibility of securing a financial assistance grant for Franklin Area School District students so they can attend college, or a trade or technical school is being studied by Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The first public appearance between the highest-profile Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania quickly became chippy Wednesday, as themes playing out in millions of dollars in sharp-elbowed TV attack ads played out on a small forum stage.
Two brothers are on a mission to make sure their uncle, who grew up in Oil City, is honored locally for his military service more than 50 years after he was killed in an accident the day he was to arrive home in California during the Vietnam War.
WASHINGTON (AP) Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait.
Gardeners sometimes unwittingly damage the environment, and the Clarion County Conservation District is taking steps to keep that from happening.
Valley Grove School Board members heard about a program planned for high school sophomores at their meeting Monday.
CLARION — The pandemic, economy, worker shortages, inflation, fuel prices. They’ve all put a lot of things behind schedule, and that includes sales of trucks with heavy-duty hauling capacity.
Plans keeps moving forward on the Lyric Theater renovation project in downtown Oil City as the Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance works to line up more grant funding.
The 92nd Franklin High School Musical Broadcast will come to the stage this weekend with a variety of acts including band numbers, cheerleader routines, guitar and vocal solos and a rock song or two.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
The family of Peter Spencer strongly disagrees with the determination by Venango County District Attorney Shawn White that Spencer’s death at a Rockland Township camp was the result of a shooting in self-defense.
Cranberry School Board members heard from the district’s auditor Monday, and he said the school district had a financially successful 2020-21 school year.
Oil City School Board members approved the school calendar for the 2022-23 year on Monday, but the vote was split.
Tim Yeany can call anywhere in the world without ever dialing a number as he is one of thousands of amateur (ham) radio operators in the U.S.
State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.
State police said a Titusville man who has been charged with several vehicle thefts has been apprehended.
Making a county secure means more than locks and fences. It also means firewalls and servers.
The continuing labor shortage is having an impact on essential services, including caseworkers with Children and Youth Services.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.
The students in teacher Lori Hugar’s first-grade classroom at Sandycreek Elementary School gathered for a valuable lesson, but it had nothing to do with reading, writing or arithmetic. The lesson instilled on this day had to do with the awareness needed that can help save their young lives.
Damage caused by firearm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine seem to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv, the capital, to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls liberation of the contested Donbas region in the country’s industrial east, officials said Friday, suggesting a new phase…
NEW YORK (AP) — As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.
Six Franklin Area High School students have qualified to attend the Academic Games Tournament in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Twenty people gathered Thursday at the Petroleum Centre train station in Oil Creek State Park for a trip back in time to the “Wild, Wild East.”
Oil City Council members were updated Thursday about the City Hall renovation plans.
Local students dressed their best to see their own showing of “The Crucible” on Thursday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Clarion has been selected to be the next community featured in the WPSU-TV series “Our Town.”
Rumors that had spread in and around Franklin “for years” this week became reality — the Honeywell facility will be closing, affecting more than 100 employees.
EMLENTON — Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), and Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers), holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio (Farmers Bank), jointly announced today that they have entered into a…
Franklin City Manager Tracy Jamieson this morning confirmed to the newspaper that Honeywell plans to close its Franklin facility.
UPMC Northwest and Clarion Hospital have both reported no COVID-19 patients on consecutive days this week, the first time that has happened at either hospital since the pandemic erupted two years ago.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright fled the Nazis as a child and climbed to the summit of diplomacy and foreign policy in the United States, breaking the glass ceiling as the first female secretary of state and setting the pace for other women to follow.
Clarion County commissioners on Wednesday accepted the resignation of county administrator Jillian Fischer.
Area seventh- and eighth-grade students will solve an engineering problem with real-world application during the 2022 Fluid Power Challenge at the Rocky Grove Fire Department.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.
Golf cart junk yard wants your old golf cart running or n…
Production Sewer Hiring sewing department worker. Sewing,…
Found set of keys at Mitchell Playground. Call (814)678-0…
Found Virgin Mary Miraculous Medal on Park Avenue in Oil …
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF VENANGO COUNTY, PENNSYLVA…
Invitation for Bids Cornplanter Township is requesting se…