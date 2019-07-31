An entourage of elected officials toured the flood-stricken areas along sections of Deep Hollow Road and Riverside Drive on Tuesday despite recurring heavy rain showers that served to showcase the piled debris and damaged roadways in those areas.
The locations, flooded by Lower Two Mile Run on Deep Hollow Road near the intersection with Route 322 and Sage Run along Riverside Drive, were heavily damaged in a July 19 deluge. Both are in Cranberry Township.
"We are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages from municipalities," said Tim Dunkle, director of Venango County's public safety department, in commenting on damage estimates still being received by the county.
"On the PennDOT side for the roads, we don't have those figures yet but they could go into the millions. I just don't know yet," Dunkle added.
Joining the inspection of both flooded areas were U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson, a sixth-term legislator from Centre County whose 15th District includes Venango County; state Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City; and state Rep. R. Lee James of Oil City.
Walking along with them were Venango County commissioners Chip Abramovic and Vince Witherup; Cranberry Economic Development Committee members Bonnie Summers and Barrie Brancato; and Chad Findlay, manager of Cranberry Township.
Not in attendance were representatives from PennDOT, the agency that has oversight on the roadways; and the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that has jurisdiction over the waterways.
"I'm frustrated. The township has gone above and beyond our responsibilities, helping with a lot of non-township issues like unplugging road drains (on state highways)," said Findlay, who with Abramovic led brief tours of the flooded areas. "But, the two entities I wanted answers from - PennDOT and DEP - are not here."
Seeking support
At issue in the legislators' visit, in part, is how to obtain financial assistance from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). State and federal legislators are typically tasked with assisting municipalities in qualifying for the assistance.
Thompson, who said his visit to the sites was in keeping with his previous occupation as an emergency responder, said, "I'm here to see what I can do, how I can help because I want to. I'll do an assessment to see what is needed. My responsibility is to shepherd this through the (federal) agencies, to be that connector as to available resources for these people."
Hutchinson, who said he visited both flooded areas shortly after the July 19 storm, said, "We are going to do everything possible to see if they are eligible for PEMA and FEMA help and then get that money released to them. We will do our best to push it fast. And, if there is a viable plan for a long-term solution to this flooding, I'll do all I can to make sure that happens."
The senator said he intends to ask the Army Corps of Engineers to do a waterways study focused on Sage Run and Lower Two Mile Run, a project that was considered several years ago but did not yield any specific projects.
One proposal in that study included the construction of small dams on the waterways.
Hutchinson also commented on the large collection of trailers and other vehicles stored on a lot owned and operated by Randy Spencer and located at the intersection of Deep Hollow Road and Route 322.
The collection has drawn considerable attention from residents in that area as well as township officials. Mired in a series of legal battles, the property and its contents have been blamed for creating some of the flooding hazards, including the washing out of vehicles and equipment through culverts and into the Allegheny River.
"We've worked a long time with PennDOT (the agency that reportedly allowed the collection, which is not categorized as a junkyard) with them about that," said Hutchinson. "I'm frustrated with them. I know it is not technically a junkyard and that's one of the problems."
Spencer has a hearing before PennDOT officials about his operations on Aug. 7 in Oil City.
James, who said he visited the flooded areas with his wife a day after the storm, explained that Cranberry Township bears no responsibility for any of the flood causes or related damages.
"The township is not responsible for damages, absent any proof of negligence. So, none of it is Cranberry's fault," said James. "We need to stop pointing fingers at each other and find solutions to this."
