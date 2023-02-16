The ballroom at Cross Creek Resort was crowded Wednesday evening with about 270 people for the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet.

The chamber honored Denise Jones, a longtime Venango County official and tireless volunteer in her community, as the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.

PennWest president takes new role with PASSHE
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, announced Tuesday she is transitioning to a new role with the State System office as president-in-residence and chief executive officer for PennWest Investment.

U.S. defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed America…

Indoor fun on the alleys
Members of the AARP bowling league had a good time Friday afternoon at Seneca Lanes as they enjoyed a Valentine’s Day party along with their league competition.

Polk Center residents withdraw from suit to keep facility open

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

All the Polk Center residents who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit to keep the Polk and White Haven state centers open have chosen to withdraw from the suit, according to a court order filed this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

City manager says OC Days Inn owner actively marketing building

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City Council members handled a few items of business at their brief meeting Thursday, then after the meting city manager Mark Schroyer gave the newspaper an update on where things stand with the former Days Inn hotel that has seen no signs of life for about two years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.

Biden warns of GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security, the GOP howls of protest during his State of the Union address showcased a striking apparent turnaround for the party that built a brand for years trying to do just that.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden exhorted Republicans over and again Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address meant to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events.