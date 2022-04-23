Liam Neeson is featured in today's Parade

Liam Neeson is featured in today’s edition of Parade. The actor talks about making his 100th film.
The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.
Fourteen delighted four- and five-year-old children from Scenic Rivers YMCA in Oil City gathered for Earth Day on Friday in Hasson Park “to make the earth happy.”
A second joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss regionalization and funding opportunities for fire and EMS services in Venango County, specifically in the central part of the county, is coming up next week.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The first live-televised prime-time debate between leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat exposed differences between the rivals Thursday, as they seized opportunities to attack each other.
Students at Clarion University Venango Campus had a special lunch guest Thursday — Snoopy, an eight-year-old beagle mix.
Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke is in Kansas for the next several days as one of the two big winners in a turkey hunt contest coordinated by the Shoot Like A Girl organization.
Updates about changes at Venango County 911 and a report on the county’s 911 advisory board were discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association.
After some spring snow Monday and Tuesday, the weather finally cleared up and warmed up Wednesday just in time for Oil City’s Clean-Up Day.
Plans to build a Veterans Affairs clinic by Home Depot in Cranberry, including putting a CATA bus stop on Route 322 in front of the clinic, were the focus of discussion at Tuesday’s Venango County Regional Planning Commission meeting.
Franklin School Board members heard about replacement options for the Sandycreek Elementary School roof during the panel’s work session Tuesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.
How to take the next steps toward redeveloping 100 Seneca, the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City, was the focus of a long, intense discussion at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.
The congregation of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin will celebrate 150 years as a church body during a special service from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Several updates on community development were brought to the table during Tuesday’s Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee meeting.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — An officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out at the gathering, police said Monday after the weekend shooting that left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight other people wounded.
Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.
PITTSBURGH — For the second consecutive week in the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where the average price of gasoline is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.20, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Pennsylvania primary election is four weeks from today on May 17, and interest remains focused on the crowded races for governor and U.S. Senate, particularly on Republican ballots.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded, police said.
No one was hurt in a Sugarcreek area house fire on Friday evening in which eight fire departments were dispatched, but the family lost a dog and a cat to the blaze, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Deeter.
Despite rain and chilly spring temperatures on Saturday, close to 200 kids showed up for a couple of area Easter egg hunts.
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
Franklin’s Good Friday cross walk was a day of prayer and reflection for the faithful, as the day included 14 stops at stations of the cross in the downtown area.
KNOX — Eight-year-old Susannah Wolfe didn’t hesitate when the public comment portion of the Knox Borough Council meeting came around earlier this month. She stood up, faced council and made her case.
CLARION — The No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition has announced plans for a rally in Harrisburg to reiterate its opposition to the state’s plan to tax nine new bridges in the commonwealth, including those on Interstate 80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Students at Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities won’t see a tuition increase next year after a unanimous vote Thursday by the system’s board.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With his sweeping domestic agenda on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, President Joe Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.
CLARION — Clarion Borough — not the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority — will move ahead with repairs of a sinkhole and drainage along North First Avenue.
What’s on your bucket list?
The Franklin Easter Egg hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
After a nearly two-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new office at Cook Forest State Park was officially dedicated Wednesday.
Plans for an infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by Venango County, has moved to the next level.
