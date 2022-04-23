Liam Neeson is featured in today's Parade

Liam Neeson is featured in today’s edition of Parade. The actor talks about making his 100th film.

Memorial at annual GOP dinner pays tribute to Breene

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.

Wolf set to take big climate step with carbon pricing rule

HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.

Panel hears about plans for VA clinic in Cranberry

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Plans to build a Veterans Affairs clinic by Home Depot in Cranberry, including putting a CATA bus stop on Route 322 in front of the clinic, were the focus of discussion at Tuesday’s Venango County Regional Planning Commission meeting.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

Economic authority focuses on what's next for 100 Seneca

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

How to take the next steps toward redeveloping 100 Seneca, the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City, was the focus of a long, intense discussion at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.

Abraxas escapees no longer in area, police say

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

Officer answered noise complaint before Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out at the gathering, police said Monday after the weekend shooting that left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight other people wounded.

OC Middle School We Care curriculum focus of discussion

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.

Venango gas prices still below region's average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — For the second consecutive week in the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where the average price of gasoline is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.20, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

State primary election about a month away

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Pennsylvania primary election is four weeks from today on May 17, and interest remains focused on the crowded races for governor and U.S. Senate, particularly on Republican ballots.

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

No one was hurt in a Sugarcreek area house fire on Friday evening in which eight fire departments were dispatched, but the family lost a dog and a cat to the blaze, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Deeter.

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.

No one injured in Sugarcreek area fire

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

No one was hurt in a Sugarcreek area house fire on Friday evening in which eight fire departments were dispatched, but the family lost a dog and a cat to the blaze, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Deeter.

Anti-toll group plans Harrisburg protest
Anti-toll group plans Harrisburg protest

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition has announced plans for a rally in Harrisburg to reiterate its opposition to the state’s plan to tax nine new bridges in the commonwealth, including those on Interstate 80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his sweeping domestic agenda on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, President Joe Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Clarion Borough drainage project to proceed

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion Borough — not the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority — will move ahead with repairs of a sinkhole and drainage along North First Avenue.

Franklin Easter Egg hunt rescheduled

The Franklin Easter Egg hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.

Hope builds on county's bank proposal

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Plans for an infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by Venango County, has moved to the next level.