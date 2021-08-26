Liberty Street Work

Lane closures will continue today on Liberty Street in Franklin as PennDOT wraps up routine maintenance that started Wednesday. PennDOT and City of Franklin road crews worked cooperatively while singular stretches of lanes on Liberty were closed Wednesday to repaint markings and seal cracks. The roadwork, which stretched from 13th Street to Washington Crossing, included PennDOT repainting faded road markings that typically would fall under the city’s jurisdiction, Jill Harry with PennDOT said. This was done under PennDOT’s Agility Program that allowed Franklin to exchange street sweeping services for new paint, Harry said.

 By DILLON PROVENZA

DILLON PROVENZA, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at dillonprovenza.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Clarion man pleads guilty to arson

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The former tenant of a Clarion apartment building on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to aggravated arson, risking bodily injury, a first-degree felony, in Clarion County plea and sentence court.

+2
Wolf wants masks in classrooms
Front Page

Wolf wants masks in classrooms

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.

Free

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.

Drugs issue is a never-ending battle
Front Page

Drugs issue is a never-ending battle

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — As drug use continues to be a problem in Clarion County, especially among elementary and high school students, an area agency is working to make the public aware of the problem.

Front Page

Local veterans weigh in on U.S. pullout

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE - As local military veterans enjoyed each other's company at the Clarion County Veterans Picnic on Saturday, their minds were on Afghanistan and the American withdrawal.

Front Page

Masks encouraged, but not mandated at OC

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members voted Monday to give allow district Superintendent Lynda Weller to set the regulations for masks in school this year as the COVID situation develops and changes.

+2
Winding down at pool
Front Page

Winding down at pool

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.

Front Page

'I know some of you hate it'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Mask wearing and other COVID-19 issues remained a frustration for Franklin school board and community members at Monday's board meeting.

Free

Overnight news

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor
  • Updated

Pittsburgh man dies in Clarion County crash

Free

Pfizer vaccine receives full approval

  • Luka Krneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.

+2
Don't skip any details on form
Front Page

Don't skip any details on form

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

How many times while growing up have we stood along the banks of the river or creek to skip stones with friends just so we could lay claim to being the best stone-skipper in the neighborhood?

+5
Back with a splash
Front Page

Back with a splash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.

Biden: 'We will get you home'
Front Page

Biden: 'We will get you home'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden pledged firmly on Friday to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan - and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too - as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.

Front Page

Election 'audit' sparks GOP turmoil in state Senate

HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania's 2020 presid…

+3
'Excited' to be back
Front Page

'Excited' to be back

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

BridgeFest made its resurgence Friday at the Center Street Bridge in Oil City after the popular event was canceled last year.

Ramp on I-80 to close
Free

Ramp on I-80 to close

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.

+2
Fun on the streets
Front Page

Fun on the streets

  • From staff reports

Youngsters converged in Knox Thursday evening for the Horsethief Days Lions bike race and the open power wheels derby.

+5
Historic treasures
Front Page

Historic treasures

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Part of an 18th-century cannon found in Franklin and a Civil War cannonball from Gettysburg have been added to the archaeological display in the Venango County Courthouse.

+3
Clarion students see good, bad sides of plan
Front Page

Clarion students see good, bad sides of plan

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News

CLARION — Clarion University students are meeting the decision to integrate their school with California and Edinboro universities at the start of the fall 2022 semester with mixed reactions.

Flash flood watch issued
Free

Flash flood watch issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…

+3
Memories still alive
Front Page

Memories still alive

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

U.S. likely to authorize boosters
Front Page

U.S. likely to authorize boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) - After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge - talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again.