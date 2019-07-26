Past memories and future hopes met Thursday at the Oil City Library attic sale, one of the highlight events on the first official day of the Oil Heritage Festival.
The second-floor theater in the library was open to the public for the first time in 64 years Thursday afternoon.
While people milled around looking at pieces of Oil City heritage being sold to clean out the attic theater and raise money for restoration work, they also saw possibilities for the future of the room they stood in.
"This is an amazing space - a hidden gem," Julia Hollis said as she looked around at the theater with its stained glass windows and gas lights. "Can you imagine the stage with lights," she added.
Hollis turned to her daughter, who is involved in the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
"Can you imagine acting on that stage or going to a lecture here," she asked.
Many longtime Oil City residents said they had used the library from the time they were small children and had fond memories there, but they never knew the theater existed.
"It's always good when things are restored and not just torn down and rebuilt," said Will Wise, of Seneca.
His wife, Arlene, agreed.
"You could have groups come in and rent this place and weddings and programs - so many possibilities," she said.
Nick Hess, a volunteer helping with the sale, said several people had already asked when the theater would be open because they were interested in using it for events.
Hess said the sale drew more people than organizers expected.
One member of the Oil City Heritage Society said he stopped counting at 100 people after about the first 10 minutes the doors were open.
Later, Hess estimated about 250 people came through to see the theater in less than two hours.
Many people who went through just wanted to see the space, especially the stained glass windows, he said.
"People are coming here to support the space and hang on to the history," Hess said. "A lot of retired teachers and artists and others are buying because they want to take a piece of Oil City heritage with them," Hess said.
Among the things that were sold were old city directories, old yearbooks, art by local artists, original chairs and tables from the library, old photos and holiday decorations.
"It's stuff you don't see every day," Hess said.
One woman bought a picture of her grandfather that she found among the unmarked pictures.
"Whenever you see the positive things, happy people, you can't put a price on that," Hess said.
Another attic sale in the library theater is scheduled for September. Hess said other things nobody has seen yet from the library will be sold then.
Meanwhile, outside the library in the Central Avenue plaza, many more people milled around as they enjoyed the Oil Heritage festivities and the nice weather.
Chris Best stood by a large fire truck watching her two grandchildren, Meredith and Derrek Best.
"We come every year," Best said. "We enjoy the crafts and the parade. There is something a little different every year," she added.
Meredith and Derrek Best said they have walked in the children's parade for several years and always have a lot of fun.
"I love walking in the parade," young Oliva Walters said.
Olivia's favorite event of them all, she said, is the dime toss at the carnival.
"She is very good at the dime toss," her mother, Brierlie Walters, said. "We come to the festival every year. I always get off work for it."