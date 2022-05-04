DelRosso opposes tolls

Carrie Lewis DelRosso, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, speaks at the recent Clarion County Republican Committee breakfast.

 By Randy Bartley

State Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, a candidate for lieutenant governor, believes the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the neglect in the mental health system.

It “clearly showed where our weaknesses are,” said DelRosso, who worked in administration at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital from 1996 to 2005. “The shortage of mental health beds in the commonwealth needs to be addressed.”

