The city of Franklin rang in the holiday season on Saturday with the return of the full Light Up Night schedule of events.
Thousands of people crowded Liberty Street between 13th and Ninth streets for the parade and fireworks after the lighting of the tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse, both of which returned after last year’s Light Up Night events were cut back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
Mary Jeanne Gavin, the Community Services of Venango County executive director who was the heart and soul of the Friends for Food effort, passed away just several hours before the annual Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday morning.
The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.
Volunteers and Community Services of Venango County staff members were busy Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall getting Thanksgiving meals ready for people who can’t physically attend today’s Friends for Food distribution at the fire hall.
The Together We Can coalition that has been making its mark in the community the last couple of years has now focused its attention on starting more personal dialogues with Venango County students and school administrators regarding racism in schools.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to add tolls on nine bridges suffered a setback Tuesday when the Pennsylvania state House passed a bill to void the proposal, although the legislation requires one more Senate vote and faces opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
The best way to proceed with the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project in Oil City was the focus of a lengthy discussion Tuesday at the monthly Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better…
A fifth-grade teacher in the Oil City School District told school board members Monday better ventilation is needed in the district’s elementary school buildings to cut down on the community transmission of COVID-19.
If there were any question as to whether local residents would cut back on meat consumption as a result of the national spike in prices, the answer became clear during a recent afternoon at Main Street Market in Polk.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge heard conflicting descriptions of the state’s education funding as a trial began Friday in a lawsuit designed to compel lawmakers to funnel more money to schools in lower income areas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that.
During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.
The sun shone between the clouds and the weather was unseasonably warm and pleasant Thursday morning as about 50 people gathered to honor veterans during a Veterans Day program in front of the World War I memorial at Oil City’s Central Avenue Plaza.