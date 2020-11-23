Rachael Mellor sings during Franklin's Light-Up Night on Saturday. She and Nathaniel Licht were able to dissuade crowds by staying out of the spotlight and livestreaming their performances. (By Sarah Titley)
Thor the dog checks out an ornament on one of the decorated trees in Fountain Park during Light-Up Night. Many tree sponsors embraced nature this year by dipping their decorations in peanut butter for the park wildlife to enjoyThor appreciated their efforts. (By Sarah Titley)
Santa hitched a ride with the Franklin Fire Department so that he was able to visit but remain socially distant. (By Sarah Titley)
This year's community tree is 45 feet tall and adorned with over 40,000 lights. It and the trees dotting Fountain Park will remain lit until after Christmas. (By Sarah Titley)
Couples, families and friends stroll through Fountain Park on Saturday during Franklin's Light-Up Night festivities. (By Sarah Titley)
Franklin's annual Light-Up Night on Saturday may not have had its usual pomp and circumstance, but the simple celebration of the holiday season succeeded in what it always set out to do and ignited the magic and excitement in the hearts of countless residents.
The majorly scaled-down annual event had no parade or fireworks or hordes of people, but the wonder and laughter exhibited by small groups and families as they walked through the decorated trees in Fountain Park carried throughout the evening, harkening back to a simpler time when at the core of the season stood one thing: togetherness.