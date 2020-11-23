Franklin's annual Light-Up Night on Saturday may not have had its usual pomp and circumstance, but the simple celebration of the holiday season succeeded in what it always set out to do and ignited the magic and excitement in the hearts of countless residents.

The majorly scaled-down annual event had no parade or fireworks or hordes of people, but the wonder and laughter exhibited by small groups and families as they walked through the decorated trees in Fountain Park carried throughout the evening, harkening back to a simpler time when at the core of the season stood one thing: togetherness.

