If the spirit of cheer at Franklin’s Light-Up Night on Saturday was any indication, it’s going to be a good Christmas season this year.

Thousands of people were in the downtown area, despite temperatures that were downright cold even for November, for the annual parade and tree-lighting ceremony, followed by the fireworks extravaganza by Pyrotechnico in Fountain Park.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Friends for Food set up
Front Page

Friends for Food set up

Community Services of Venango County workers unloaded the 1,200 turkeys that were ordered for this year’s Friends for Food campaign Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

Free

Update: Speed limit reduced on Interstate 80

Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…

Retirement calls for Hearst
Front Page

Retirement calls for Hearst

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — William “Bill” Hearst didn’t hesitate when asked to comment on the people he’s encountered during his radio career.

Front Page

Problem properties weigh on Leeper residents

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

LEEPER — Identifying themselves as a “group of citizens,” about 10 people have asked the Farmington Township supervisors for its support in invoking the state’s abandoned and blighted property conservatorship law — Act 135 — against three properties in Leeper.

Front Page

100 Seneca project keeps pushing forward

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard updates about the 100 Seneca project in Oil City and the eAcademy during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Front Page

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.

Police seek suspect
Free

Police seek suspect

State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…

Front Page

Clarion-Limestone vo/ag gets a look at possible future

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION TWP. — Recently-hired Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weibel has a vision of the district’s vocational/agricultural program becoming a student-run manufacturing center and he got to show the program’s teachers and students what the program might become.

Front Page

Harris says veterans 'best of America' as she lays wreath

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.

Cranberry allows conditional use permit for solar farm
Front Page

Cranberry allows conditional use permit for solar farm

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer and MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously granted a conditional use permit to Cypress Creek Renewables for 203 acres of leased land on the Cranberry-Rockland Road from the Findlay family. About 140 acres of that land will be fenced for a solar farm.