Cory and Sarah Masterson, who own and operate Lighthouse Apartments in Franklin, and their son, Hudson, 9, discuss renovations and plans in the foyer of the former Vantage building at 1283 Liberty St. The building’s historic staircase leads all the way up to the roof.
The basement of the former Vantage building, which was originally built as the Exchange Bank more than 100 years ago, still features bank vaults such as this one whose door Cory Masterson said he was told weighs 38,000 pounds. Lighthouse Apartments plans to lease the vaults out, Masterson said.
The former Vantage building in Franklin, originally built as the Exchange Bank at 1283 Liberty St., and the adjacent Sleep Study building at 1281 Liberty are under new ownership.
Lighthouse Apartments LLC of Franklin purchased the two historic buildings in mid-January after Vantage moved out of them last year, and according to Cory Masterson, who owns and operates Lighthouse Apartments along with his wife, Sarah, plenty of space will soon be available for both commercial and personal lease there.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.
Oil City School Board members voted unanimously Monday to table for further review several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without board approval since the fall of 2021.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reported it has issued 1,572 notices of violations and administrative orders last year for conventional oil and gas well operations in Venango County. The notices involved 20 well operators and represented multiple violations per indivi…
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line will resume today to two approved sites in Ohio, according to federal environmental authorities.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.
Oil City School Board members are expected to vote Monday whether to formally approve several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students since the fall of 2021.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Victims would be able to sue over otherwise outdated claims of child sexual abuse under two pieces of legislation passed Friday by the Pennsylvania House, but it’s unclear whether the state Senate will take them up.
Two people were transported for emergency treatment after suffering “minor injuries” as the result of a house fire that broke out at 516 Central Ave. on Thursday afternoon, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as a “betrayal” during a visit to the village where residents and local leaders are increasingly frustrated more than two weeks after the disaster.
Several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that would be taught again to elementary and middle school students in the Oil City School District were revisited at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
A retired railroad official says trains that run through the Venango County area don’t carry toxic chemicals like the materials that were on the train that derailed and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.