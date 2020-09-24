Local businesses part of PPC awareness campaign

Megan O'Neil, program director for the PPC Violence Free Network in Venango County, is spearheading a campaign to help local businesses as well as promote the network's wide range of services to assist victims of sexual and domestic violence. The project focuses on businesses submitting videos that will be shared on various social media outlets. (By Judith O. Etzel)
An organization focused on providing services to victims of sexual and domestic violence is launching a new campaign to support local businesses while at the same time promoting Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
The collaboration, prompted in part by the coronavirus pandemic effects, is designed to "help each other," said Megan O'Neil, program director for the PPC Violence Free Network. The agency is part of the Oil City-based not-for-profit Family Service and Children's Aid Society.