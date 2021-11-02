Tags
- Updated
VENANGO COUNTY
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s September seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
A portion of Route 322 is closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Shippenville.
- From staff reports
-
Today is a general election day in Pennsylvania and across the country, and ballots in the tri-county area aren’t particularly crowded.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As labor, transportation and food shortages spread across the country, local schools are adjusting to keep their students fed.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, quickly drawing opposition from the state treasurer over the potential cost.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Teachers at the Oil City middle school and high school will have the option, beginning Friday, to provide live instruction via Zoom to students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 but feel well enough to participate in class.
CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
WASHINGTON (AP) — Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Gina Burris describes herself as “a Gypsy Soul.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference today energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
A new political party has emerged in Clarion County, and Constitution Party representative Marty Selker of Fisher believes “we need to get back to what the founding fathers wrote.”
- Dillon Provenza
-
Halloween arrived early in Franklin as children donned their trick-or-treating outfits Friday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County elections officials held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that focuses primarily on municipal contests.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
The Health and Human Services Committee in the Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill this week that would put a moratorium on the planned closures of the Polk and White Haven state centers.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members adopted changes to the city’s pension plan at the panel’s meeting Thursday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township will install a flashing stop sign at the intersection of Bredinsburg and Big Egypt roads where a fatal crash occurred last week.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — The 2020 Census delivered some bad news to Clarion County’s two most populous municipalities — Clarion Borough and Clarion Township.
Children and parents enjoyed a Halloween preview Thursday night at the Clarion University Venango Campus Halloween Bash.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members approved the demolition of six dilapidated, condemned structures that are owned by the city during their meeting Thursday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A Dubbs Street home in Franklin was destroyed by fire Wednesday, and an adjacent house was moderately damaged.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
This week’s closure at Franklin High School due to an increase in COVID-19 cases was done to “get ahead” of the virus.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
After spending most of the current school year with class via Zoom, the Venango County eAcademy may resume in-person learning Monday, but that is still uncertain.
- Mark Oliver
-
HARRISBURG (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, is breaking with Gov. Tom Wolf on the centerpiece of Wolf’s plan to fight climate change amid the strong and sustained pushback it has received from building trades unions that have long backed the party’s candidates for …
- Updated
Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A popular mural on Oil City’s South Side is being replaced due to damage from the elements over the past five years.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — A Leeper couple said they got a raw deal when they bought multiple vehicles through the recent Clarion County surplus sale.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
As Franklin School District leaders promised action at Monday’s school board meeting on racial harassment, community members in attendance were guarded with their trust that results would be achieved.
Valley Grove School District senior and student crossing guard Stormi Taylor was recognized at Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The new Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Building in Clarion officially opened Monday, and the $6.5 million facility near the Clarion Mall offers a wide range of services to area residents.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The five-person commission redrawing Pennsylvania General Assembly district lines gave its approval on Monday to adjusted and validated census-based data they will use to craft preliminary maps over the coming months.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about how the Oil City Middle School is handling the effects of COVID on students’ education over the last school year.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Franklin Area School District promised action against racism, while asking for the community’s help at Monday’s school board meeting.
- Luka Krneta
-
The Franklin Area School District announced the junior-senior high school will be closed from Tuesday through Friday because of a significant rise in student and staff cases of COVID-19.
According to a preliminary report, a single-engine plane that made an emergency landing in a Clarion County field on Saturday "experienced engine issues" prior to making the landing.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The following story is one of a series from interviews the newspaper has conducted with candidates for U.S. Senate or Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 election.
The ghosts and goblins came out Saturday for the Pumpkin Festival at the Tionesta Market Village.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Clarion County 911 dispatchers report a single-engine plane crashed into a field at 3717 Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township on Saturday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
From mask mandates to reports of racism, Franklin school board members and administrators have increasingly been confronted by calls to action during their meetings.
Clarion County 911 dispatchers report that a single-engine plane crashed into a field at 3717 Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township on Saturday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Proposed bill would eliminate required conceal carry license
-
Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?
-
Oil City to tear down 6 condemned structures
-
Oil City Woman says she's a breast cancer 'previvor'
-
Franklin fire destroys one home, damages another
-
People are getting sick from coronavirus spreading through the air – and that's a big challenge for reopening
-
Buyers of surplus vehicles in Clarion County raise trust issue
-
Cooperstown home catches on fire
-
Police and Fire Calls
-
OC man charged with rape, other sexual offenses
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2005 F-150 Crew Cab XLT - 4x4, cap, new bed & new ins…
Four winter tires, mounted on Chevy Equinox wheels, $300.…
Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A dr…
The Clarion-Limestone Area School District is seeking app…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
-Petersheim’s- EverCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh, N. Spy, Ida…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
Jimmy Karg family A heartfelt thank you. Maybe you stoppe…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
O's boys win D-10 meet; Berries sweep D9
-
Lakeview tops Franklin by slimmest of margins in season finale
-
Berries reach quarterfinals
-
Knights to host Sailors in season finale
-
Panthers have fun in mud
-
Knights fall to Bobcats
-
Falcons cap off regular season with 51-0 romp
-
Oilers blank Rockets, 32-0
-
Bobcats eliminate Terrors
-
Leadbetter lifts Bobcats to D9 playoff victory
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Cooperstown home catches on fire
-
Police and Fire Calls
-
OC man charged with rape, other sexual offenses
-
Police and fire: Oct. 28
-
OC man facing drug, firearm charges after search
-
OC man accused of making threats, assaulting police
-
2 accused of stealing dirt bike, trading it for motorcycle
-
Franklin woman waives hearing in endangerment case
-
Reno woman facing endangerment charge
-
2 accused of locking children in bedroom
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Proposed bill would eliminate required conceal carry license
-
Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?
-
Medicaid issues, not Medicare's, get fixes in Biden budget
-
Hurricane center monitoring area of disturbance with odds of becoming tropical depression
-
They fled LA for Joshua Tree during the pandemic. Now they face the reality of desert life
-
In a bid to stop overdose deaths, California could allow drug use at supervised sites
-
How a Mexican immigrant became mayor in Illinois’ Trump country. ‘People here just get along’
-
So Elon Musk wants to build a tunnel to the beach in Florida. And that may be just the beginning
-
Crash at rail crossing kills three in South Carolina
-
Couple gets prison in insurance scam targeting Mexican pregnant women