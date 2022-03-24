UPMC Northwest and Clarion Hospital have both reported no COVID-19 patients on consecutive days this week, the first time that has happened at either hospital since the pandemic erupted two years ago.
“At UPMC Northwest, Monday or Tuesday was the first day in too long to even think about where we had no active COVID patients in the hospital,” said Dr. Randy Boggess, vice president of medical affairs at UPMC Northwest.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright fled the Nazis as a child and climbed to the summit of diplomacy and foreign policy in the United States, breaking the glass ceiling as the first female secretary of state and setting the pace for other women to follow.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.
The Franklin Area School District will be introduced to a program that is designed to assist educators to better prepare students for the workplace, Acting Superintendent Pat Gavin announced during the school board’s work session meeting on Monday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson pledged Monday to decide cases “without fear or favor” if the Senate confirms her historic nomination as the first Black woman on the high court.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania regulatory board on Monday approved Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to subject charter schools to stronger ethics and accounting standards and to try to root out discriminatory admissions decisions, perhaps the biggest update to a quarter-century-old law stuck in th…
Friends, colleagues and former students turned out en masse over the weekend via social media to pay tribute to Duane “Pat” Patterson after learning about the death of the beloved former Oil City High School teacher and football coach.
The debate over whether the U.S. and NATO allies should establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine in its war with Russia heated up even more this week, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his case for any form of additional U.S. assistance during a virtual session with Congress.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A massive Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who can’t beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election.
HARRISBURG (AP) — New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade’s population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges Wednesday when the state Supreme Court unanimously cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.
It could be that the sunny skies and a temperature in the 60s on a late winter day had some people thinking even more about spring, as area residents were out and about on Wednesday taking walks, visiting parks and cycling on the trails.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White spelled out in great detail Tuesday why he and other law enforcement personnel determined that the December shooting death of Peter Spencer in Rockland Township was justifiable.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.