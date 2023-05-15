Father Mark Elliston helps Community Services staff member Susan Gureczny of Seneca as another load of food is dropped off by one of the area postal carriers Saturday during the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
Kids from Boy Scout Troop 11, of Oil City, unload food donations from vehicles in the alley behind Christ Episocpal Church in Oil City on Saturday during the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. These cars spent the morning following post office vehicles on their routes to collect food since some postal drivers receive more food than they can carry.
Volunteers for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive work quickly, as a team lead by Community Services, to sort food at Christ Episcopal Church on Saturday. From there, the food was then hauled to different distribution sites in Venango County.
By Jamie Hunt
Photos by Jamie Hunt
Local letter carriers collected donations of nonperishable food items on their mail routes on Saturday for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The national food drive, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is now in its 31st year. Locally, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania coordinated the distribution of the food to local food banks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Computer engineers and tech-inclined political scientists have warned for years that cheap, powerful artificial intelligence tools would soon allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio that was realistic enough to fool voters and perhaps sway an election.
KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republicans in the audience laughed when former President Donald Trump mocked a woman who accused him of rape. They cheered when he defended his role during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And they applauded again after he said he was “honored” to “terminate …
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is trying to learn from internal strife over last year’s failure to endorse in premier primary contests and, this year, it is putting its clout on the line by issuing endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.
The Oil City code enforcement office has filed a citation against Milan Adamovsky whose IOOF building on Seneca Street hasn’t been repaired more than a month after a storm took part of the roof off the building, causing damage to another nearby building.
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …
The question of allowing voters to fix mistakes on already submitted mail-in or absentee ballots, a process often referred to as “curing” ballots, was brought up by attendees at Tuesday’s monthly Venango County commissioners meeting.
There are several interesting races across Venango County in next week’s primary election in addition to the high-profile battles for nominations for both Common Pleas judge seats and all three county commissioner posts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden served in the Senate for 270 years. He used to be three years older than his sister Valerie, but now has 20 years on her. And the fourth U.S. president — whom Biden affectionally calls “Jimmy” Madison — is a good friend.
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials were looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology Sunday as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, the Diocese of Erie announced in a news release. Mass is scheduled at 8 a.m.
Guyana, a nation on South America’s North Atlantic coast, is a place not many Oil Region residents think about, but it certainly is on the mind of Oil City High School graduate Julia Burton, as it will be part of her everyday life beginning next month.
When campaign signs go missing every election season, many candidates assume it’s the opposition that is removing them. In most cases, however, that isn’t the case. It’s likely the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation enforcing a decades-old law.
It has been just over two years since Pablo joined the Polk Borough Police Department, where he is unlike any officer on that force and continues to be the only one of his kind in Venango County — a K-9 officer.