This collage of images from the District 10 Class 5A championship game in which the Oilers beat Meadville, 9-7, was put together by staff photographer Richard Sayer. The Oilers are playing Southern Lehigh at 1 p.m. today in the PIAA round of 16. (By Richard Sayer)
This collage of images from the District 10 Class 5A championship game in which the Oilers beat Meadville, 9-7, was put together by staff photographer Richard Sayer. The Oilers are playing Southern Lehigh at 1 p.m. today in the PIAA round of 16. (By Richard Sayer)
Businesses, churches and residents throughout the community have shown their support for the Oilers with a variety of signs and messages. (By Richard Sayer)