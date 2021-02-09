The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca want to rebuild following a fire late Sunday night that gutted the interior of the business.

"We are hoping to rebuild and bring it back to how it was and keep going," Melissa Scrivens, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Josh, said Monday. "I'm sick to my stomach trying to grasp the whole thing," she added.

1
1
2
5
1

Tags

+4
Log Cabin owners want to rebuild
Front Page

Log Cabin owners want to rebuild

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca want to rebuild following a fire late Sunday night that gutted the interior of the business.

Front Page

Outdoor tourism expects good year

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE - Pennsylvania Great Outdoors, a tourist promotion that covers various counties that include Clarion, Forest and Jefferson, sees "a light at the end of the COVID-tunnel."

Front Page

Concealed carry permit requests increase

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - According to the National Shooting Sports Federation, gun sales in the United States soared to 2 million firearms in January, an increase of 75% from January 2020.

+3
Hubs serving purpose
Front Page

Hubs serving purpose

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.

Front Page

Riot suspect appears in court

  • From staff and wire reports

A Mercer County woman has been formally charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying Friday she is the person in a pink hat shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building.

Free

Clarion, Venango report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Sandy Lake woman in custody
Front Page

Sandy Lake woman in custody

  • The Associated Press

A Pennsylvania woman was charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying she is the pink-hatted person shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building, authorities said Friday.

Front Page

Pa. lawmakers' spending jumps more than 8%

HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.

Front Page

'There isn't enough vaccine'

HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration threw cold water Wednesday on the idea of a one-stop-shop system that would help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which some health executives are advocating as a way to manage the mad scramble for shots that has eligible residents sign…

Front Page

Expert says Phil's forecast probably on mark

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Punxsutawney Phil's proclamation Tuesday for six more weeks of winter appears to be a safe bet as a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday "we're expecting an average rest of the winter."

Free

Tri-county reports 26 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Front Page

Wolf proposals likely doomed

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state's personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners, administration officials said Tuesday.

+2
4 injured in crash
Front Page

4 injured in crash

  • From staff reports

Four people were injured and flown for treatment after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cranberry Township.

Front Page

OC 150 organizers hoping for big schedule

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Although temporarily sidetracked by the pandemic-related health directives, the Oil City 150 Committee is moving ahead with a schedule of events to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial.

Free

Tri-county area adds 43 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Front Page

Franklin hopeful about events

  • By A.J. Titley Staff writer

Franklin City Council members gave the go ahead for two summer events at their meeting Monday, but their blessing comes with some caveats.

+2
Blaze is accidental
Front Page

Blaze is accidental

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The deadly fire at an Oil City home that killed three people early Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.

Free

Clarion panel's donation will help 20 businesses

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…

PennDOT restores speed on portion of I-80
Free

PennDOT restores speed on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.

Front Page

Biden invites 10 GOP senators to WH for relief talks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has agreed to meet a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid, though congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.