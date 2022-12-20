Longtime Franklin teacher is on Shapiro transition team

Tracey Hart

Central Elementary School third-grade teacher Tracey Hart has been appointed to governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition advisory committee for preschool to 12th grade education. Hart is one of only two educators statewide to be picked to the committee.

 By Helen Fielding

A beloved Franklin elementary school teacher will be bringing the voice of the area to the state as she has been selected to serve on Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition advisory committee for PK-12 education.

Tracey Hart, 54, a third-grade teacher at Central Elementary School who will have taught in the district for 32 years in January, found out she had been selected for the position in mid-November. She is one of only two educators statewide to be chosen for the distinction.

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
Front Page

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies
Front Page

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire
No one hurt in Skate Capital fire

No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.

Process for new broadband map here laid out at meeting

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Penn State Extension held a public meeting Wednesday in Franklin facilitated by the Northwest Commission to discuss potential broadband funding coming to the state and how to increase the funding.

Final Venango budget approved

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners unanimously approved the county’s final 2023 budget with no tax increase at the panel’s meeting Tuesday.

Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects
Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.

Venango gas prices remain lowest in area

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline price continues to be the lowest in the area, and average prices in both Venango and Clarion counties this week are below the western Pennsylvania average of $3.87, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

State lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
State lifts ban on gas production in polluted village

DIMOCK (AP) — One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators.

CCEDC: Efforts result in 'wealth' to Clarion County
CCEDC: Efforts result in 'wealth' to Clarion County

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Milissa Bauer, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s secretary/treasurer, offered a summation of the CCEDC’s work and how it has benefited Clarion County: “Economic development brings wealth to the county.”

Oil City has had 'successful and productive' year

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

During Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, City Manager Mark Schroyer gave an assessment of 2022 as a year in which the city has been “successful and productive,” despite COVID-19 and various challenges. However, he said, finances will continue to be an issue for the city in the years to come.