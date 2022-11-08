Voters in Utica and Emlenton will be greeted by the familiar face of a longtime poll worker in each of their precincts as they head to the polls today.
At 92, Mary Donaldson still shows up on Election Day to work the polls in Utica Borough.
The Franklin General Authority is planning a project to upgrade one of the city’s two water treatment plants.
COATESVILLE (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting his party would “surprise the living de…
Readers of the Titusville Herald were shocked when they picked up their Saturday edition, in which it was announced that day’s edition would be the newspaper’s last — ending a 157-year-old tie with the community.
Dominic Varacallo, who has an employment history in the Brockway and DuBois areas, has been appointed president of the Venango Region Catholic School system.
Voters in Utica and Emlenton will be greeted by the familiar face of a longtime poll worker in each of their precincts as they head to the polls today.
The Franklin General Authority is looking ahead to some much-needed projects in the next few years, according to authority chairman Tim Dunkle, Franklin utilities director Kurt McFadden and Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson.
When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.
MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the campaign’s final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors.
Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring vigorously in October, adding 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.
Plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers saw one motion granted and another denied this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
CLARION TWP. — A service sharing proposal between the Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area school districts took another step forward during the recent Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting.
Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.
Oil City Council members were told Thursday by city manager Mark Schroyer that he doesn’t anticipate a tax increase for city residents will be necessary next year.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You thought you were a sure bet for Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but alas, there was no big winner.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members approved a tentative 2023 budget that doesn’t call for a tax increase at their monthly meeting Wednesday.
Two Venango County department heads have left their positions in recent weeks.
KNOX — The Knox Civic Club is looking to make upgrades and renovations to Knox Community Park on the hill overlooking the west side of the town.
Venango County commissioners have approved an overhaul of the pay grades for the county’s Human Services department that provides a path to pay increases.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections.
National Fuel will continue replacing selected natural gas pipelines in downtown Franklin this month.
Cranberry Township crashes
Venango County commissioners approved the county’s tentative 2023 budget with no tax increase at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners and the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. picture a future in which nearly all residences and businesses have access to fiber-optic, cable-delivered, high-speed broadband internet.
The Franklin Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, Drinks to Drown Polio, that was held late last month as part of the Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign, went “very well,” according to Franklin Rotary officer Zachary Covington.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer.
Ground was broken Monday morning for a new water plant at the Allegheny Valley Industrial Park in Allegheny Township, Butler County.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County this week is among the lowest prices statewide, while on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Editor’s note: This story and photos are being republished with permission from the newspaper in which it recently appeared.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for an Emlenton man accused of fatally shooting another man in the driveway of an Emlenton residence on Saturday.
CLARION — Clarion County Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers’ words were straightforward after it was announced Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close at the end of the day on Jan. 31.
FOXBURG — Although there are plenty of volunteer opportunities for Allegheny-Clarion Valley students to fulfill their graduation requirements, district administrators are worried students aren’t taking advantage of them.
Herb Crawford was 19 years old when he opened his barber shop on the 15th Street Hill in Franklin. The year was 1962.
Franklin state police said a man was fatally shot outside an Emlenton residence and that a homicide charge has been filed against the man who fired the shot.
Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.
Franklin state police said a man was fatally shot outside an Emlenton residence and that a homicide charge has been filed against the man who fired the shot.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has announced a pair of utility rate actions that will impact separate portions of Pennsylvania customer bills.
An Oil City man marked his 100th birthday Thursday and was honored by his family, friends and caretakers at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with a special party.
Cranberry Township supervisors heard more testimony Thursday night when they resumed a conditional use permit hearing before about 40 residents regarding the installation of a solar farm on the Cranberry-Rockland Road.