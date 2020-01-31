St. Stephen School third grader Carson Reinsel wore his "Where The Wild Things Are" headpiece Thursday as he and fellow St. Stephen students made Valentine's Day cards that will be delivered to nursing home residents. (By Richard Sayer)
St. Stephen School sixth grader Payton Liederbach laughs as she shows off a valentine she made while helping first grader Owen Ruditis with his card. (By Richard Sayer)
Students and teachers at St. Stephen Elementary School in Oil City were dressed in literary fashion Thursday as Catholic Schools Week celebrations continued.
Students were invited to dress up as their favorite character from their favorite book. A couple of dozen Harry Potters zipped around the halls, as did the monster from "Where The Wild Things Are" and even more princesses.