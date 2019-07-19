Lots on tap this year as Clarion fair marks milestone

NEW BETHLEHEM - It has been 50 years since the first Clarion County Fair opened at the "new" Redbank Valley Municipal Park, and the fair has been going strong ever since.
The fair, which starts Sunday, had its roots in the "Farmers and Merchants" picnic in 1938 at what was then known as "Alcola." About 5,000 people turned out for that first picnic.
This year's fair gives a nod to the initial Farmers and Merchants picnic but also to 1969 when the name of the event was changed to the Clarion County Fair.
The fair may be looking back, but there are a lot of new events this year, according to Josh Minich, the Clarion County Fair Board president.
The fair starts with a Farmers and Merchants softball game and picnic Sunday. Minich said the picnic starts at 11 a.m. and will run until the food is gone.
"We haven't done a Christian music concert for several years so this year we are bringing in the Allen Scott Band on Monday night," said Minich.
A truck tug-of-war is scheduled Tuesday.
"We are going to try Fords against Chevys, brother against brother and then we are going to do it with UTVs," said Minich. In addition, there will be a weighted sled for truck and UTV pulls.
The traditional demolition derby conducted by Derbydog Productions will take the infield Wednesday night.
On Thursday, Tough Truck Racing puts drivers in fast paced, timed competition on a course, which consists of turns, jumps and other obstacles. A raffle will also be conducted that will allow the winner to drive a fair-sponsored tough truck.
Minich said Friday's activities will include the regular truck and tractor pull and antique pull at the same time. There will two sleds in action on the 300-foot track.
Saturday will feature a "full-blown rodeo" from Rafter Z Rodeo Co., Minich said.
A new addition at the fair will be the "Axe Women of Maine", a professional all-female group of lumberjacks.
"They have a 6,000-gallon pool that they set up for a log rolling contest," said Minich. "They will be doing chainsaw contests and axe throwing. It is all of the events you see in a lumberjack show."
The fair runs through Saturday, July 27.
"We have a lot of good stuff going on," Minich said.