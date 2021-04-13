Lots to check out

Brandon Boocks, of Venus, shows The Derrick display at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry. Boocks helped to lay out the display. The Derrick is observing its 150-year anniversary this year. (By Jamie Hunt)
Brandon Boocks, of Venus, shows The Derrick display at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry. Boocks helped to lay out the display. The Derrick is observing its 150-year anniversary this year. (By Jamie Hunt)
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club display is seen at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and History. (By Jamie Hunt)
Cindy Fultz shows the Schubert Musical and Literary Club's 125th anniversary display at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry. (By Jamie Hunt)
Some memorabilia from The Derrick is seen in its display at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry. The newspaper is observing its 150-year anniversary this year. (By Jamie Hunt)
The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.
The displays have been put up by a number of individuals and organizations.
The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning today, nearly a week ahead of schedule, as supply begins to catch up with demand and state officials try to keep pace with a mutating virus.
Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.
High school seniors participating in the Venango County eAcademy this week got a peek into what it's like to own a business as they toured various Franklin businesses, and heard business owners talk about the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is "winning" the race to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations thanks to its accelerating vaccine rollout, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday, as state officials sought to address what they view as the pandemic's next big challenge - persuadin…
A question that has been swirling around the preparations for the Oil City 150 anniversary is why the time capsule buried in 1971 during the city's centennial celebration was dug up ahead of the ceremony set to take place Sunday in Justus Park.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is holding a ceremony to dedicate the Oil Creek Memorial Landing, the trailhead and water access on Route 8 in Oil City, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
The City of Oil City won't be able to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street and Division Street from Front Street to West First Street unless the families that will benefit from the proposed…
WASHINGTON (AP) - With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic - and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus.
WASHINGTON (AP) - America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.
CLARION - If the state's plan to toll selected interstate bridges -including those in Clarion and Jefferson counties - is rejected, it will have to seek others sources to pay for repairs or replacement of those spans.