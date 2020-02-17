Deb Eckelberger, Ronnie Beith, Jess Carroll, Jodi Baker-Lewis and Tracy Jamieson (from left) sat down together recently to discuss the culture of women in Franklin. The women say the reason they work so well together is that they are all friends outside of their jobs. (By Sarah Titley)
Deb Eckelberger, Ronnie Beith, Jess Carroll, Jodi Baker-Lewis and Tracy Jamieson (from left) sat down together recently to discuss the culture of women in Franklin. The women say the reason they work so well together is that they are all friends outside of their jobs. (By Sarah Titley)
Franklin events coordinator Ronnie Beith was excited as the winners of the 30-minute competition at this year's Franklin on Ice were announced. Beith is instrumental in the festival's longevity and success, as well as many other events in Franklin, but she always credits her late husband, Bill, and all those who help her before taking any credit. (By Richard Sayer)
Franklin leaders Deb Eckelberger, Ronnie Beith, Tracy Jamieson, Jess Carroll and Jodi Baker-Lewis got together in the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce's war room in the hours leading up to this year's Franklin on Ice. The room was a center of calm among the chaos that comes with arranging a city-wide event. (By Sarah Titley)
Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Jodi Baker-Lewis and Zach Covington from the Barrow-Civic Theatre represented the Franklin Rotary Club during the celebration of talent at the end of this year's Franklin on Ice. (By Richard Sayer)
Franklin has many claims to fame, but one of the most predominant is the city's distinct lack of the proverbial glass ceiling.
"When (state representative) R. Lee James asked us to come up with a list of business owners for Women in Business Month in October, I told him, 'Why don't you ask me to get the men, it'd be a lot simpler,'" said Jodi Baker-Lewis, executive director of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce.