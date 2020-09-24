Sandycreek Elementary principal Tom Holoman, Franklin superintendent Mark Loucks, athletic director Becky Barnes and Barnes' dog, Nellie, pose around kindergarten student Taylor Moorehead, each showing off a face covering provided by the district. (Contributed photo)
Central Elementary third graders Livia Lute (front) and Christina Stewart show off their new Central Dragons face masks, made possible by a $10,000 donation from Franklin couple Mike and Joyce Hughes. (Contributed photo)
Sandycreek Elementary principal Tom Holoman, Franklin superintendent Mark Loucks, athletic director Becky Barnes and Barnes' dog, Nellie, pose around kindergarten student Taylor Moorehead, each showing off a face covering provided by the district. (Contributed photo)
Central Elementary third graders Livia Lute (front) and Christina Stewart show off their new Central Dragons face masks, made possible by a $10,000 donation from Franklin couple Mike and Joyce Hughes. (Contributed photo)
Franklin School District students and staff are sporting an extra boost of school spirit thanks to a sizable donation.
Mike and Joyce Hughes of Franklin donated $10,000 to establish a fund to provide masks for district students. And the couple's generosity sparked an idea within district leaders to make an, at times, contentious situation a little easier to stomach.