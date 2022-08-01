Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

Police said Dyllan Rhoads, 23, was traveling north on a 2020 Polaris RZR at about 4 a.m., when Rhoads attempted to negotiate a right turn and begin traveling east on Southern Avenue, west of Jackson Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Man dies in ATV crash

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend
Front Page

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

Front Page

House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.

Front Page

Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution doesn’t guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.

Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed
Front Page

Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed

  • Makayla Keating

One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.

Front Page

Mega Millions tops $1 billion in advance of Friday drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff.

Free

Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.

Front Page

Venango gas prices stay under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — For the third consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.59, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

Coroner releases name of storm victim

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who was killed when a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

Front Page

Coroner: 1 dies after tree falls during storm

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed to the newspaper late Sunday evening that one person died after a tree came down in Sandycreek Township during a storm that swept through the area early Sunday afternoon. She provided no further information other than to confirm the fatality.

Fun heats up at Oil Heritage Festival
Front Page

Fun heats up at Oil Heritage Festival

The weekend temperatures were sweltering and a storm swept through on Sunday, but neither heat nor unsettled weather could deny Oil Heritage Festival attendees the fun and festivities of the final two days of the four-day event.

Front Page

Injuries result when tree falls on 2 trailers

Venango County 911 said injuries were reported after a storm-damaged tree fell and struck two trailers in Sandycreek Township on Maplewood Drive in Idlewood trailer park at 1:23 p.m. Sunday. No further information was available regarding the injuries.

Festival's longtime Col. Drake honored
Front Page

Festival's longtime Col. Drake honored

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil Heritage Festival just wouldn’t be the same without Col. Edwin Drake’s presence around town, and the man who has donned the Col. Drake persona every year since the first festival in 1979 was honored Thursday night.

Lack of rain having impact on crops
Front Page

Lack of rain having impact on crops

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

There is an old saying that corn should be “knee high by the Fourth of July.” However, along the Interstate 80 corridor, that was not the case this year.

Celebration in full swing
Front Page

Celebration in full swing

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The sun shone down brightly as the 44th Oil Heritage Festival kicked off in style Thursday with the queen crowning, children’s activities and music.