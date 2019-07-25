A Franklin man accused of stabbing a relative last month at a Liberty Street apartment was held for court Wednesday.
Derrick Lamar Wade, 29, was bound over for further proceedings following a Venango County Central Court hearing. He is facing charges of attempted first-degree homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Robert Watson, who is Wade's cousin and the man Wade is accused of stabbing, was District Attorney Shawn White's first witness.
Watson, who is 43, recounted the events of June 22, saying he had just "ran into" Wade after he'd gotten off work and decided to catch up with him.
Watson said the two talked for about 45 minutes in Wade's apartment above Fox's Pizza Den about getting Wade a job and a book Wade had been writing before Watson told Wade he had to leave to pay a fee at the courthouse.
"I tried to (leave), he was just in the kitchen and started whipping drawers and stuff onto the floor," Watson said.
Watson said that while Wade threw kitchen drawers onto the floor, he spoke of being "tired" of living in the area and going to stay with friends.
"He normally walks people to the door when they're leaving. I guess something just told me to glance back and when I went to go reach at the door, that's when I felt the first stab," Watson said.
Watson said Wade began attacking him and a scuffle ensued. He said that while Wade stabbed him he told Watson to "just stop fighting."
Watson said he was able to get on top of Wade and pin his wrists to the ground so he couldn't stab him again, but "after that I went under, when I woke up he was just stabbing me."
Watson said Wade stabbed him in the neck, stomach, chest and head with "cheap kitchen knives."
When Watson returned to consciousness, he said Wade checked his "vitals to see if I was still alive," and said "it's only a matter of time."
Watson said that he lay on the floor while Wade moved around the apartment and he waited until he heard Wade leave before he broke the window out and climbed onto the ledge to call for help.
Watson said that while he was on the ledge, Wade was on the sidewalk below looking "confused" and asked "what are you doing cuz?"
When asked by Wade's attorney, Robert Hartley, to characterize his relationship with Wade before the incident, Watson said he'd known Wade since Wade was about five or six years old and Watson had been a young adult. He said the two played basketball and went to the YMCA together and said he thought the two were getting along.
Hartley asked Watson if Wade has ever acted unusual before and Watson replied "sometimes."
He said he would sometimes encounter Wade and Wade wouldn't acknowledge him.
"When I know he's in that type of space I just keep on walking," Watson said.
Watson said Wade has never told him why he acts that way.
"He was mine, I raised him. But he was still, like, he wouldn't tell me much," Watson said.
Watson said the two had never before had a physical altercation.
Watson said he could not judge how long the attack lasted because he was "fighting for my life."
As a result of the attack, Watson said he has undergone surgeries, had at least 27 staples to close the wounds in his neck and stomach and has continuing appointments with doctors.
White then questioned Franklin police detective Kevin Saragian, who interrogated Wade after a search warrant was filed.
Saragian said Wade was very calm during the interview.
"(Wade) stated it's normal for him to be calm after a violent act," Saragian said.
Saragian said Wade told him during the interview that he'd been planning the attack, during which Wade planned to "hurt (Watson) badly," for more than 10 days.
Wade described a cut on his hand as having come from holding a knife too tightly and knee pain from having "knee'd" Watson during the attack, Saragian said.