A man and a woman are each facing charges of possessing and distributing methamphetamine in the Venango County area.
On Thursday at about 6:30 a.m., Sugarcreek police, agents of the state Attorney General's Office and other law enforcement personnel executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1000 block of West First Street stemming from an investigation into the sale, delivery, distribution and possession of drugs with the intent to deliver them by Robert Haney, 48, and Thresea Haney, 47, as well as other people, known and unknown, the Attorney General's Office said in a criminal complaint.