The sale for the Cranberry Mall property still hasn’t closed.

Mall manager Jeff Clark told the Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday that he had been told “nothing has been signed over yet.”

Front Page

Biden declares 'Kyiv stands' in surprise visit to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Front Page

Inclusion Library comes to Oil City Library

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Anyone who’s been in the Oil City Library these days may have noticed there’s a brand new collection on the shelves by the card catalog — and it isn’t books, movies or audiobooks.

Front Page

Tributes pour in after Jimmy Carter enters hospice care

ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.

Front Page

Trains through here don't carry toxic chemicals

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A retired railroad official says trains that run through the Venango County area don’t carry toxic chemicals like the materials that were on the train that derailed and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

Free

Business Review Coming Friday

The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.

Front Page

PennWest president takes new role with PASSHE

  • From staff reports

Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, announced Tuesday she is transitioning to a new role with the State System office as president-in-residence and chief executive officer for PennWest Investment.

Front Page

U.S. defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed America…

Front Page

US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials bel…

Front Page

Indoor fun on the alleys

Members of the AARP bowling league had a good time Friday afternoon at Seneca Lanes as they enjoyed a Valentine’s Day party along with their league competition.

Front Page

Polk Center residents withdraw from suit to keep facility open

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

All the Polk Center residents who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit to keep the Polk and White Haven state centers open have chosen to withdraw from the suit, according to a court order filed this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.