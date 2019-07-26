At a meeting Thursday, Oil City Council re-affirmed action taken over the weekend that declared a disaster emergency as a result of last week's flooding rains.
"We weathered the storm pretty well," said city manager Mark Schroyer, noting most of the damage was related to bridge concerns and washouts.
The late Friday storm caused flooding on Cornplanter Creek at Union Street, Sage Run near Buzzard's Bend in the city's East End, the Venango Campus pond in the West End and Siverly Creek that flows along Zemke Lane near First Presbyterian Church.
No damage estimate has been completed.
The declaration, similar to one enacted earlier this week by the Venango County commissioners, allows city workers as well as emergency responders to take actions to "protect the health, safety and welfare of the affected residents."
It also may make the city eligible for financial emergency response assistance.
The last time the city issued an emergency declaration was in 2013, when a series of strong storms over a period of two weeks washed out roads, downed trees and wires and damaged structures.
Commenting on the flooding last Friday and Saturday, Mayor Bill Moon said he toured the affected areas and noted, "Our city crews did an excellent job."
Venango County commissioner Chip Abramovic thanked council for the city's efforts in coping with the disaster and urged residents as well as business owners who experience flood-related damages to report those details to officials.
He said the reports may be made to city officials or by calling 211, a free state-approved helpline that provides information on available services and programs.
Property sales endorsed
In other business Thursday, council gave its final approval to the sale of two parcels of land in the city's industrial park at the former Oilwell Supply tract in Siverly.
Earlier this month, council accepted bids from SMS Group and McIntrye Landscaping to purchase the properties.
SMS, a company that now rents a facility in the park, bought a 15.44-acre site for $860,000 while McIntyre purchased a 2.93-acre lot for $15,000.
A large portion of the sale money will be used to pay off a bond issue taken out by the city for an earlier project at the industrial park.
Facade application approved
Council approved the application by the city's Main Street Program for Keystone Communities funding that will could provide $50,000 for facade improvements within the city.
The facade program, in place since 2012, has given $109,000 to assist 47 improvement projects in the city.
The grants are limited to $5,000 each and require a 50 percent match from the applicant which is typically a downtown business.
The monies are used for storefront projects like signage, awnings, exterior lighting, painting and masonry, windows and doors and professional design.
In a letter to council, Main Street Program director Kathy Bailey said the grant program is a "key initiative ... (because) attractive streetscapes are critical in making a business district vibrant for residents, visitors and future business development."
In a related matter, council approved a request from Bailey for another Oil City Uncorked Wine Walk, set for Sept. 20 in the city's North Side business district.
The event will feature 10 to 13 wineries located in several different businesses in the downtown.
Attendance is estimated at about 350 to 500 people, said Bailey.
Service is available
Ginny Kellogg, coordinator for the county's all-volunteer Animal Response Team, gave a brief outline of the program to council members.
"We respond to emergencies - house fires, accidents, flooding - and are dispatched by the 911 center," she said. "We are another resource for your fire and police."
The volunteers respond to emergencies to retrieve animals that are in danger, she said.
"We hope we can help the city," said Kellogg, adding the group intends to schedule a meeting with city officials to outline what services it can provide.
Curt Greene, the city's code enforcement officer, told council, "I've been on the job with these people and they give their best."
In other matters:
n Council appointed retired city policeman Lonnie Knight to the city's zoning hearing board.
n Kathleen Riley asked council to consider installing curbs along a portion of Cedar Avenue.
n Business manager Michelle Hoovler told council that general fund revenues are "up slightly" for the reporting period that concluded at the end of June.
She credited the increase to a rise in the earned income tax to the city, adding, "hopefully, that trend will continue."