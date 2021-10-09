The sun shone, the grill sizzled, the choir sang, and the world smiled at Margaret Jetter on Friday.

Margaret, an Oil City native and longtime resident, is turning 92 on Sunday, and her brother, Charles Jetter, put on a happy birthday shindig Friday at the Oil City YMCA with kielbasa, birthday cake, balloons and music. And he invited the whole community to join him.

LAURA O'NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald

  By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and LAURAN NEERGAARD Associated Press

Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11.

Paws in the park
Several area residents brought their dogs to Fountain Park in Franklin on Thursday to soak up the warmth and sunshine.

  By MARK OLIVER City editor

The November general election is less than a month away, but talk around these parts is much more focused on what’s coming next year as races for Pennsylvania governor and one U.S. Senate seat here are drawing many candidates and much interest.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

  By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

While the threat of rain scared off some, Applefest on Sunday continued to bring bustling crowds to Franklin.

  By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
  • Updated

To everything there is a season and Applefest is a time that is ripe for making memories.

Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…

HARRISBURG (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.

  By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.

  By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Pink Splash for the Cure, an event that raises awareness and funding for breast cancer research and treatment, will return Tuesday to Franklin’s Bandstand Park.

  By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.

  By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM — The members of the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) have requested voluntary, nonbinding arbitration from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation in the continuing labor impasse in that school district.