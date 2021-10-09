Margaret Jetter (front left) gathered with friends and family Friday to celebrate her 92nd birthday. She is surrounded by her brother, Charles Jetter (front center), and her cousins, Donna Ziegler (front right), and (back, from left) Kathy Kahle, Teresa Russell, Mark Ziegler and Rick Ziegler.
Steven Luxbacher leads the Oil City High School choir in singing the national anthem, the Oil City alma mater and “Happy Birthday” to Margaret Jetter at her 92nd birthday party Friday at the Oil City YMCA.
Margaret Jetter sits behind a banner wishing her a happy 92nd birthday and a banner supporting the Dementia Society of America during her birthday party Friday.
By Laura O'Neil
Photos by Laura O’Neil
Guitarist Dave Weatherly plays a few tunes for Margaret Jetter at her 92nd birthday party Friday in the Oil City YMCA parking lot.
By Laura O’Neil
By Laura O’Neil
Students from the Oil City High School choir stop to wish Margaret Jetter a happy birthday and grab a piece of birthday cake.
The sun shone, the grill sizzled, the choir sang, and the world smiled at Margaret Jetter on Friday.
Margaret, an Oil City native and longtime resident, is turning 92 on Sunday, and her brother, Charles Jetter, put on a happy birthday shindig Friday at the Oil City YMCA with kielbasa, birthday cake, balloons and music. And he invited the whole community to join him.
