Two longtime Polk Center employees who retired June 30 have many lasting memories of their nearly 90 years of combined service at the facility and the many changes they saw over the years.
Mary Sauer, of Franklin, worked at Polk for 47 years, and Rick Maleski, also of Franklin, was there for 42 years. They became good friends over the years and enjoyed their time at the center.
"I enjoyed working with the people (living at Polk Center) - helping them to be independent, getting them to smile and make choices," said Sauer, who was manager of the Woodside building when she retired. "It was very rewarding to meet their needs - and some we had there were very needy."
Maleski said that "getting the people to smile was the best part. I'd tell a joke or something and they would smile, not always but often they would smile."
Another highlight of the job for Maleski was when he would teach residents how to do something - such as tie their shoes. When he saw those residents several years later, they remembered what he had taught them and still did it.
Maleski also enjoyed seeing other staff members make residents smile.
"We were being a great team," Maleski said.
9 decades of combined experience
Sauer began her career at Polk Center as a summer employee in the 1970s. She then served as a teacher and later worked as an intellectual disabilities professional for 25 years before taking over as the Woodside manager.
She was also a historian for Polk Center and wrote her 450-page master's degree thesis on the center's history.
Sauer also oversaw the memorabilia room that functioned as a small museum showcasing life at Polk Center over the years.
Maleski was a direct care worker for 36 years, and he made sure the residents in his care were safe and had opportunities to do what they could for themselves and be as independent as possible.
Later, he became a residential service worker, and he wrote programs for the residents to teach them skills such as table manners and managing money. He also coordinated food, clothes, birthday parties and camp for residents.
Changes at Polk Center
Sauer and Maleski witnessed many changes at Polk Center over the years.
The facility housed about 3,000 residents when Sauer started working there in the 1970s, and now the facility is home to only about 190 people.
Polk Center opened its doors in 1897, and at its peak in the 1950s it housed about 3,500 people, Sauer said.
"It is a drastic decline in 45 years," she said.
Maleski observed that having fewer residents at the center meant having more time to devote to each resident.
Sauer said the 1970s was a time of change at Polk Center, including duties of staff members. She said employees weren't supposed to be authority figures but instead helped residents make choices.
She added that employees stopped wearing uniforms at about the same time.
"The shift was from a group mentality to a more individual mentality," Maleski said.
For example, individual preferences were taken into account with food and clothing, Maleski said.
At one time, Polk Center had a tailor and seamstress shop that made very similar clothes for residents, Sauer and Maleski said.
Over time and with the help of federal funds, residents were allotted a certain sum of money and were allowed to pick their own clothes according to their ability and with help from the staff, the two retirees said.
Sauer said some changes were forced on the center as a result of changing laws.
In the 1970s and 1980s, the Supreme Court ruled that everyone in America, including those with disabilities, had the right to education.
Also during that time, labor laws changed in various ways, and the result for Polk Center was that it became illegal for residents to do any kind of work at the center (such as dusting or working in the greenhouse) without being paid for it.
In response, Polk Center developed vocational program options and some paid work opportunities for the residents. Some residents worked at local fast food establishments and washed windows at Polk, Sauer said.
Maleski said the community was accepting of the Polk Center residents whenever they were taken into the community on shopping trips, picnics and to movie theaters, Maleski said.
The state said the residents must be taken off the grounds at least once a month, Sauer said.
Maleski and Sauer said the effects of Polk Center on the community were far-reaching due to center residents and staff patronizing many businesses and restaurants.
Retirement
Sauer is looking forward to spending more time with her family during her retirement. She also plans to speak at colleges and other venues about how things have changed at Polk Center over time.
Maleski said he is looking forward to his daughter's wedding and visiting his son in Oregon.
He also said he enjoys working as a basketball referee.
"I'm proud of staying fit enough to keep up with the kids on the court - and I still can," he said.