Oil City’s BridgeFest kicked off Friday with an evening full of family fun on the Center Street Bridge in the cool, pleasant conditions.
Live music and the smell of food filled the air.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City’s BridgeFest kicked off Friday with an evening full of family fun on the Center Street Bridge in the cool, pleasant conditions.
Live music and the smell of food filled the air.
Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The state, in an order dated Wednesday and issued Thursday, has outlined numerous violations against well operator Petro Erie based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno a month ago and remains…
The annual Tionesta Indian Festival has been going on this week, and there was lots to do on Friday for young and old alike.
Oil City’s BridgeFest kicked off Friday with an evening full of family fun on the Center Street Bridge in the cool, pleasant conditions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public.
It’s been about one month since Reno residents were advised to not consume their public water. Now, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for the more than 200 residential and business customers of Venango Water Co.
Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.
CLARION — Two properties have been a proverbial thorn in the side of the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. However, the situation might be resolved soon but not without hurdles to clear.
Rock in River Fest will be splashing back into town this Saturday at Riverfront Park in downtown Franklin.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday took the next steps with a feasibility study in Marienville before development of a grocery store can move forward.
The former Honeywell building at 1345 15th St. in Franklin is under new and local ownership, and under that ownership it will continue to be a hub of manufacturing in the region.
With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.
Kathy Bailey, a familiar and always present face in the Oil City and Cranberry business and civic communities for the past quarter century, died Monday after losing her battle with cancer.
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident Monday evening in which the man is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in a vehicle striking a home in Rocky Grove.
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee heard a presentation from Hilary Buchanan, executive director of the Venango County Regional Planning Commission, at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Despite a few hiccups in the schedule due to rain, Venango County fair board president Brad Deeter said the fair went “very well” this year.
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend and putting her body in a barrel was convicted Monday afternoon of all the charges against him, including first degree murder.
An annual bicycle ride that honors the memory of Oil City native and hero Erick Foster, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while serving in the U.S. Army, was held Saturday in Oil City.
Franklin’s Galaxy Federal Credit Union is in its first weeks of new leadership after 32-year president/CEO Linda Lusher announced her retirement last month.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker today identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Brandon Wells has been found guilty of all counts in the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Brierlie Walters, at their Oil City home.
The Franklin General Authority approved a contract to begin the process of setting up an emergency alert mass notification system for the city at its meeting last week.
As has become customary, the Venango County Fair and Knox-based nonprofit Autism Tough gave youths who have autism the chance to exhibit hogs in Phillips Arena during the fair’s closing weekend.
Cotton ball clouds and sun filled the skies Saturday over the Venango Regional Airport in Franklin during the Wings and Wheels Fly-In/Cruise In.
As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners this week signed an agreement with Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, of Seneca, to design upgrades for the heating and air-conditioning system at the Clarion County Courthouse. The fee for preparing the plan is $98,500.
After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.
During the fourth day of Brandon Wells’ murder trial on Friday, Venango County District Attorney Shawn White wrapped up his case in the morning with a final witness who said Wells tried to get him to kill Nector Vasquez, a key witness in the case.
The weather was great for frog jumping, although not quite so great for barrel racing, on Thursday morning as the Venango County Fair continued, rain or shine.
After a brief pause in water distribution efforts in Reno, Sugarcreek Borough Emergency Management director Bob McClintock and mayor Charlie McDaniel confirmed Thursday that a tank will be at the Reno fire hall from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Oil City Council members were updated Thursday on the ongoing East Second Street construction project.
Five more witnesses testified for the prosecution Thursday as the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells continued into its third day at the Venango County Courthouse.
It was back on July 20 when a discharge from a brine storage tank was identified, prompting Venango Water Co. to issue a “do not consume” water advisory to its more than 200 residential and business customers.
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Venango County murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells as jurors heard from a friend of Wells who said Wells spoke to him about his desire to kill Brierlie Walters months before she was found dead in a barrel in the home the couple shared.
Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …
Anticipation filled the air Tuesday as trainers led horses of all shapes, colors and sizes into the Kiwanis Bowl to begin the open pleasure horse show at the Venango County Fair.
Street issues were the topic of the hour for much of Franklin City Council’s meeting Monday as the panel discussed expanding parking, the pricing of city parking passes, traffic lights and other issues.
Four Oil City police officers and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh testified Tuesday as the murder trial for Oil City resident Brandon Wells got underway in the Venango County Courthouse.
The cast, crew and production team of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: In Concert” have been hard at work on the stage of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin in final rehearsals for Friday’s opening night show.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the contents of its surface inspection report that was prompted after the release of brine, which led to a "do not consume" water advisory in Reno.
The city of Franklin elected to stay in-house once again with its city manager on Monday evening, when deputy city manager James Wetzel was approved by council as Franklin’s new city manager starting Jan. 1, 2024.