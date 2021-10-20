Martha Breene, local Republican Party leader, passes away

Martha Breene, chairperson of the Venango County Republican Committee, has passed away, according to the local GOP Facebook page.
Franklin state police released information on a three-vehicle crash that resulted in fatal injuries to a woman Tuesday morning in Cranberry Township.
Martha Breene, chairperson of the Venango County Republican Committee, has passed away, according to the local GOP Facebook page.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
As the world fights the spread of COVID-19, isolation and anxiety are invading our culture. More people are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
During their meeting on Tuesday, members of the Venango Economic Development Authority heard a presentation of a schematic design for the first floor of 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City.
It’s going to be “at least another week” before the boom lift in front of the Oil City Library disappears, said Dan Flaherty, the library’s director.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
At its work session Monday evening, the Valley Grove School Board approved the posting of three positions by a slim 5-4 margin, and accepted one resignation — “with regrets” — according to the board’s acting president, Brandon Winger.
A STAT MedEvac helicopter responded to a three-vehicle and pedestrian accident that closed portions of Bredinsburg and Big Egypt roads this morning in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
State police in Franklin said a suspect has been located and taken into custody in connection with the armed robbery of Spanky’s Tobacco World in Cranberry Township.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Several people spoke on racism concerns at Monday’s meeting of the Franklin School Board in a continuation of ongoing complaints in the district.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
RIMERSBURG — A 71-year-old Rimersburg man faces numerous charges after police said they found 13 images of a 15-year-old girl in various stages of undress and to the point of nudity.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Oil City School Board heard from several parents on the issue of face masks during its Monday evening meeting that was held outdoors at a pavilion near Oil City Middle School.
WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
PORTER TWP. – Tpr. Katherine Berggren reports a 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces numerous charges, including attempted homicide, after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a 45-year-old South Fork woman and an 11-year-old girl, also from South Fork.
WASHINGTON (AP) — At the Loma Verde Recreation Center south of San Diego, demolition work is underway on a $24 million project that will rebuild the facility from the ground up, complete with a new pool. An hour’s drive to the north, the iconic bridge to the Oceanside pier is deteriorating b…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — In 2020, the Clarion County office of election was a beehive of activity. It is much calmer this year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Festivities in Franklin will continue the next couple of months with several events surrounding holidays set through the end of the year.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans, with one putting up millions for her campaign and another getting a seven-figure pledge from a donor.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
A bill sent to the state House Health Committee this month represents a reboot, of sorts, of Senate Bill 906.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
In December 1985, Vickie Atkinson accepted the position of activities director at the former Grandview Healthcare on Grandview Road.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Union soldier in a famous Civil War photo is likely buried in Oil City, where his descendants still live.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police were continuing their search Thursday evening for a man who robbed Spanky’s Tobacco World on Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township earlier Thursday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City Council members were told Thursday the upcoming East Second Street paving project could face significant delays due to cost and supply issues.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Imagine living your whole life in the dark.
- From staff reports
Clarion, Edinboro and California universities are poised to become one institution – and that new integrated university now has a name and a nickname.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Launching his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign Wednesday, Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro sought to tie the crowded Republican field to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Work will begin Monday on several Franklin streets.
- Dillon Provenza
Knights, dragons, tigers and Trojans participated in the Franklin High School homecoming parade down Elk Street on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else.
Four members of the National Horse Lovers Association were enjoying the trails at Two Mile Run County Park on Tuesday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Longtime Venango County treasurer Deb Sharpe is retiring.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Franklin School District Superintendent Mark Loucks said Tuesday that racism is not tolerated in the district.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
How’s the COVID situation in the region?
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Karma Concert Series in Oil City will return next month for its fourth season after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
Two-year-old Breslin Reinsel and her older brother, five-year-old Lexin Reinsel, of Oil City, spent Monday afternoon playing in the warm sun at Hasson Park. These enjoyable Indian summer temperatures in the mid to high 70s are expected to continue all week.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Total enrollment at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities has declined to the lowest level in decades, according to data released Monday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion Hospital was recognized Monday for achieving food, beverage and procurement standards throughout the hospital at the bronze level by the Healthsystem of Pennsylvania (HAP).
