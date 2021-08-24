Oil City School Board members voted Monday to give allow district Superintendent Lynda Weller to set the regulations for masks in school this year as the COVID situation develops and changes.

The board voted 7-2 to encourage but not mandate wearing masks in school and to give "the superintendent the authority to determine mask regulations on the basis of then current circumstances."

Winding down at pool
Winding down at pool

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.

Local veterans weigh in on U.S. pullout

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE - As local military veterans enjoyed each other's company at the Clarion County Veterans Picnic on Saturday, their minds were on Afghanistan and the American withdrawal.

'I know some of you hate it'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Mask wearing and other COVID-19 issues remained a frustration for Franklin school board and community members at Monday's board meeting.

Masks encouraged, but not mandated at OC

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Overnight news

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor
  • Updated

Pittsburgh man dies in Clarion County crash

Pfizer vaccine receives full approval

  • Luka Krneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.

Don't skip any details on form
Don't skip any details on form

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

How many times while growing up have we stood along the banks of the river or creek to skip stones with friends just so we could lay claim to being the best stone-skipper in the neighborhood?

Back with a splash
Back with a splash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.

Biden: 'We will get you home'
Biden: 'We will get you home'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden pledged firmly on Friday to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan - and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too - as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.

Election 'audit' sparks GOP turmoil in state Senate

HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania's 2020 presid…

'Excited' to be back
'Excited' to be back

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

BridgeFest made its resurgence Friday at the Center Street Bridge in Oil City after the popular event was canceled last year.

Ramp on I-80 to close
Ramp on I-80 to close

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.

Fun on the streets
Fun on the streets

  • From staff reports

Youngsters converged in Knox Thursday evening for the Horsethief Days Lions bike race and the open power wheels derby.

Historic treasures
Historic treasures

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Part of an 18th-century cannon found in Franklin and a Civil War cannonball from Gettysburg have been added to the archaeological display in the Venango County Courthouse.

Clarion students see good, bad sides of plan
Clarion students see good, bad sides of plan

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News

CLARION — Clarion University students are meeting the decision to integrate their school with California and Edinboro universities at the start of the fall 2022 semester with mixed reactions.

Flash flood watch issued
Flash flood watch issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…

Memories still alive
Memories still alive

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

U.S. likely to authorize boosters
U.S. likely to authorize boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) - After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge - talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again.

Delta variant leaving its mark on area

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area have been on a steady rise over the past couple of weeks, according to state Department of Health data, and one doctor says it can be attributed to the delta variant

Census numbers fall sharply here

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Venango, Clarion and Forest counties have all shown significant population declines over the past decade, according to the latest U.S. Census numbers.

Skippers are ready
Skippers are ready

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Rock In River Fest is just a hop, skip and jump away as professional stone skippers are set to show up Saturday in Franklin.

'A special feeling'
'A special feeling'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.

Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash
Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.