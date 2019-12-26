Kaden Horn and his sister Tanner light the candles in the aisle as they prepare for the St. John's Episcopal and Grace Lutheran churches' joint service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Franklin. (By Richard Sayer)
Father John Miller prepares for communion during the Christmas Eve Mass at St. Stephen Church in Oil City on Tuesday. (By Richard Sayer)
Reverend Byron Myers, of Grace United Methodist, laughs with the children visiting the church Tuesday for the annual Christmas Eve service. (By Richard Sayer)
Deacon Joe Petrone addresses the children of St. Stephen Church in Oil City on Tuesday. (By Richard Sayer)
Kiaran Wachter peeks during the St. John's Episcopal and Grace Lutheran churches' joint service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Franklin. (By Richard Sayer)