ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials were looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology Sunday as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, the Diocese of Erie announced in a news release. Mass is scheduled at 8 a.m.
Guyana, a nation on South America’s North Atlantic coast, is a place not many Oil Region residents think about, but it certainly is on the mind of Oil City High School graduate Julia Burton, as it will be part of her everyday life beginning next month.
When campaign signs go missing every election season, many candidates assume it’s the opposition that is removing them. In most cases, however, that isn’t the case. It’s likely the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation enforcing a decades-old law.
It has been just over two years since Pablo joined the Polk Borough Police Department, where he is unlike any officer on that force and continues to be the only one of his kind in Venango County — a K-9 officer.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The search for a gunman in Texas who killed five neighbors from Honduras dragged into a third day Monday with false alarms and few apparent leads, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims’ immigration status.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will end most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends, the White House said Monday.
After reviewing two alternative designs for safety improvements and modifications to the intersection at Liberty and 12th streets, Franklin council at Monday night’s meeting voted to keep 12th Street a two-way street between Liberty and Buffalo streets.
Inside Cranberry Area High School is a locker that is different from all of the rest. It has a hand-painted image of a student in prayer and is known as the “Prayer Locker.” It was installed by student members of the Ignite Bible Club.
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up $50,000 in reward money and the FBI appeared no closer to catching the killer after nearly two days of searching wi…
The six candidates for the three Venango County commissioner positions answered questions on various topics — the county budget, tourism, education and blight among them — during a public forum Friday sponsored by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
Witherup Fabrication and Erection received the 2023 Business of the Year Award at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce 110th anniversary celebration on Thursday evening, held at Debence Antique Music World in downtown Franklin.
Maria C. Battista, a Republican candidate for the Judge of the Superior Court in the May 16 primary election, believes she will bring “a fresh perspective to the court,” thanks in part to being a Clarion County resident and being a former Venango County assistant district attorney.
On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats advanced four gun-control bills in Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Wednesday, after years of a virtual standstill on legislation amid a politically divided government.