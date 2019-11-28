Joyce Frenz, right, directs a group of volunteers in the kitchen of Good Hope Lutheran Church Wednesday as they finish their work preparing food for today's Thursday's packing and delivery. (By Richard Sayer)
Ron Vogt puts out cans of green beans in preparation for today's Thanksgiving meal delivery from the combined effort of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City. Vogt was one of several volunteers preparing food Wednesday. (By Richard Sayer)
