WASHINGTON (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors.

With Medicare’s open enrollment underway through Dec. 7, health experts are warning older adults about an uptick in misleading marketing tactics that might lead some to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans that do not cover their regular doctors or prescriptions and drive up out-of-pocket costs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets
Front Page

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.

Venango County voting machines tested
Front Page

Venango County voting machines tested

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

Front Page

Clarion, C-L service sharing plan gains momentum

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION TWP. — A service sharing proposal between the Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area school districts took another step forward during the recent Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting.

Free

Coming Saturday: Polk State Center

Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.

Front Page

Clarion County broadband remains years away

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners and the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. picture a future in which nearly all residences and businesses have access to fiber-optic, cable-delivered, high-speed broadband internet.

Franklin Rotary Club keeps working to 'End Polio Now'
Front Page

Franklin Rotary Club keeps working to 'End Polio Now'

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, Drinks to Drown Polio, that was held late last month as part of the Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign, went “very well,” according to Franklin Rotary officer Zachary Covington.

Groundbreaking at A-CV park
Front Page

Groundbreaking at A-CV park

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Ground was broken Monday morning for a new water plant at the Allegheny Valley Industrial Park in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Front Page

Venango gas prices among lowest in state

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County this week is among the lowest prices statewide, while on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.99, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Front Page

Officials: Clarion County's EMS status is critical

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion County Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers’ words were straightforward after it was announced Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close at the end of the day on Jan. 31.

Front Page

ACV board hears community service concerns

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

FOXBURG — Although there are plenty of volunteer opportunities for Allegheny-Clarion Valley students to fulfill their graduation requirements, district administrators are worried students aren’t taking advantage of them.

Front Page

Emlenton man accused of homicide

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said a man was fatally shot outside an Emlenton residence and that a homicide charge has been filed against the man who fired the shot.

Free

Oil City man found safe

Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.

Front Page

Emlenton man accused of homicide

  • Updated

Franklin state police said a man was fatally shot outside an Emlenton residence and that a homicide charge has been filed against the man who fired the shot.

Franklin Kiwanis Club celebrates 101st anniversary
Front Page

Franklin Kiwanis Club celebrates 101st anniversary

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Kiwanis Club of Franklin announced the recipient of its annual Kamp Kiwanis Memorial Fund donation on Thursday afternoon at its 101st anniversary meeting and also installed officers for the club’s new year.

Economy grows in Q3, reversing 6-month slump
Front Page

Economy grows in Q3, reversing 6-month slump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue.