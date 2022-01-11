WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra on Monday ordered Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of enrollees this year, attributed in large part to a pricey new Alzheimer’s drug with questionable benefits.

Becerra’s directive came days after drugmaker Biogen slashed the price of its $56,000-a-year medication, Aduhelm, to $28,200 a year — a cut of about half.

State GOP seeks more control over redistricting

HARRISBURG (AP) — State House Republicans who just lost a key vote on new preliminary legislative district maps moved Monday to regain more control of the process by advancing a GOP friendly constitutional amendment that would revamp Pennsylvania’s redistricting process.

NEW YORK (AP) — A faulty space heater on a chilly Sunday morning sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children. It was New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.

State seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID surge

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania has begun working to boost the number of hospital beds and organize “strike teams” of extra health care workers for hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging COVID-19-related caseloads and staffing shortages, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday.

HARRISBURG (AP) — More extreme time pressures could push the bounds of how Pennsylvania’s elections are run in 2022, with wide-open races for a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office driving voter interest and partisan stalemates in the statehouse sowing uncertainty.

What's up with Days Inn, Milan's properties

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

As we move into a new year, Oil City residents are asking the same two questions they’ve been asking for months — what’s going on with Milan Adamovsky’s buildings and the Days Inn hotel?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Principals, superintendents and counselors are filling in as substitutes in classrooms as the surge in coronavirus infections further strains schools that already had been struggling with staffing shortages.

NEW YORK (AP) — Beneath a pale winter light and the glare of television cameras, it seemed hard not to see the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot for what it was. The violent storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters bent on upending the election of Joe Biden was as clear as day: democracy un…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers Monday to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show his administration is trying to combat inflation.

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

Oil City wrapped up its Oil City 150 celebrations for 2021 as area residents rang in the new year with the city’s First Night celebrations on Friday evening.

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

Local projects getting recreation grant funding

  • From staff reports

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that his office says will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces.

Rockland Township homicide probe continues

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Franklin state police released more information Wednesday about their ongoing investigation into the shooting death this month of a Pittsburgh man in Rockland Township.