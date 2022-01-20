Meeting held on fire, EMS services

A joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss the future of fire and EMS services in Venango County was conducted Wednesday evening in Oil City. Reporter Kara O’Neil covered the meeting, and a complete report will be published in Friday’s newspaper.
Tags
A joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss the future of fire and EMS services in Venango County was conducted Wednesday evening in Oil City. Reporter Kara O’Neil covered the meeting, and a complete report will be published in Friday’s newspaper.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate passed a package of legislation Wednesday aimed at preventing data security breaches and requiring victims and law enforcement officials to be notified when they do happen.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations in dealing with it.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners raised the county hotel tax at the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
Oil Creek theft
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard another update on the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Two new members — Timothy M. Heffernan and Sarah Payne — were appointed to the Cranberry School Board during the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer
-
CLARION — The possible creation of a middle school in Clarion Area School District received some feedback expressing concern during the board’s most recent regular meeting this month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday, a setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a…
- From staff reports
-
The slow-moving superload moving across Pennsylvania from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania has been delayed again due to weather.
Oil City furnace fire
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast in Clarion became a virtual event Monday due to the major snowstorm that socked the region Sunday night and Monday.
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing motorists with an update on the movement of a superload being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania.
The following school districts have issued two hour delays for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss the future of fire and EMS services in Venango County is on tap this week.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
A Sugarcreek-area family late Sunday morning found themselves sitting in and gathered around their car, from where they could do nothing but watch as firefighters worked on putting out a blaze that broke out at their home.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
Amid the racial, bullying and harassment issues that Franklin Area School District has faced recently, members of the Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee met last week to break the ice and lay out some of their expectations as the committee begins its work.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Carla Sands, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, stopped in Venango County last week and told the newspaper about issues she believes to be pertinent to the state’s rural areas.
Due to the severity of the continuing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region.
Firefighters from eight departments on Sunday afternoon were still at the scene of a house fire that broke out late in the morning on Whitman Road in Sugarcreek. For additional details, see Monday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An oversized load may disrupt travel next week on Interstate 80, Route 322 west, which includes Liberty Street in Franklin, and Route 62 through Polk.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer
-
The New Year is well under way, and so is a partnership between the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the United Way of Venango County and UPMC Northwest.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Grab a blanket and some hot cocoa, because the area is in store for a lot of snow — possibly up to 8 inches — and cold temperatures this weekend.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A 74-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a house fire and explosion that broke out at his residence in Scrubgrass Township.
A 74-year-old Kennerdell man was killed in the house fire that broke out at 150 Red Clover Road in Scrubgrass Township on Thursday evening, according to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth simmered to the sixth hottest year on record in 2021, according to several newly released temperature measurements.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with “high-quality masks,” as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spi…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members heard a proposal for a lights display in Hasson Park next Christmas and approved a number of personnel matters in several city departments during their meeting Thursday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.
Seneca theft
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Things are busy at the Venango County treasurer’s office, and everything is running smoothly and according to routine for new treasurer Jeannie Ritchey.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The title of “Pennsylvanian” may not carry quite the cachet of declarations of fighting socialists or getting tough on China, but it’s increasingly the go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the nation’s premier U.S. Senate contests.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has recognized Dr. David Wagner as the chamber’s 2021 Citizen of the Year.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A plan to redraw lines for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to account for a decade of population shifts passed the state House on Wednesday with a partisan vote that signaled lawmakers face more redistricting work ahead.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer
-
CLARION — There has been an issue simmering for quite some time on the Clarion Area School District’s proverbial back-burner. Superintendent Joseph Carrico decided to pull it to the front of the stove and turn up the heat.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Kennerdell man dies in house fire
-
Schools issue delays for Tuesday
-
Fire breaks out at Sugarcreek area home
-
294-ton oversized load to travel through Franklin next week
-
COVID patient spent 322 days on a ventilator. At last she has some good news
-
Police and fire: Jan. 14
-
Winter storm warning issued
-
Venango Area Chamber names Citizen of the Year
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
OC Council hears plan for elaborate North Pole display at Hasson Park
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Oil City - Apartment Sale at 7 Vo-Tech Drive, Apt 2C - Fr…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
The Kathy Deible family would like to thank the Knox Ambu…
FOUND Beautiful gray cat near Frenchcreek Road (1 mile fr…
Found Large Black dog in Clarion on Jan. 11th.Please cont…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Notice is hereby given that the Clarion County Career Cen…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Crocker preps for next chapter
-
Fulmer reaches milestone for Knights; Clayton has career game for O's
-
Knights top Oilers, 49-27
-
Knights Hammer Hounds
-
Golden Eagles rough up O's
-
Knights earn split in pool
-
Johnson powers Oilers to sixth straight win
-
Siegel shines as She-Wolves squeeze Berries
-
Five Knights place at Howland Invitational
-
Knights take down Eagles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police and fire: Jan. 14
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police and fire: Jan. 17
-
Bust yields $20K worth of drugs
-
Jan. 15 - Police and Fire
-
Police and fire: Jan. 19
-
Man charged for fleeing police, breaking into home
-
Police and fire: Jan. 13
-
Franklin woman facing forgery, theft charges
-
Man facing many charges after domestic altercation in OC home