ATLANTA (AP) — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.
No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
ATLANTA (AP) — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.
No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.
CLARION — There’s a change of the guard coming at the Clarion County Veterans Administration office as longtime director Judy Zerbe is stepping down Jan. 12 after 27 years of service.
ATLANTA (AP) — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and having sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.
STROUDSBURG (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.”
VATICAN CITY (AP) — There was no tolling of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica, no solemn announcement by a Vatican monsignor to the faithful in the square. A fisherman’s ring did not get smashed and the diplomatic corps were not mobilized to send official delegations to Rome.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.
Revelers ushered in 2023 with the Oil City Arts Council’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Oil City on Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday.
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.
Venango County physician David McCandless is closing out more than a century-old family legacy of medical practice in Venango County, as well as bringing his 45-year career to a close.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid Republican …
The Oil City Main Street Program has announced the winners of its “best dressed windows” contest for the 2022 holiday season, with Barr’s Insurance taking the top honor.
LEEPER — The Leeper senior citizen center has a new, if temporary, lease on life.
A Franklin High School student was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon in Frenchcreek Township.
The Clarion County Retirement Board has adopted several measures to administer the county’s fund.
Initial grants totaling $1,000 have been awarded by a group formed to promote journalism education in Venango County.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions jackpot grew larger Wednesday to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner.
DALLAS (AP) — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations.
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners unanimously adopted the county’s amended 2023 budget on Tuesday.
Tracy T. Rudolph, the longtime president and chief operating officer at the Electralloy plant in Oil City, is retiring next year.
CLARION — Korean War veteran Tom Amsler, 91, presented Clarion County commissioners with a framed photo of the seven veterans in the Amsler family during the commissioners’ last meeting of the year on Tuesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet.
Summing up Carolee K. Michener’s impact on Venango County or her numerous accomplishments is a nearly impossible task.
Four Clarion County properties were destroyed by fire over the holiday weekend, according to Clarion County 911, and one firefighter battling one of those blazes suffered from a medical episode at the scene of the fire, according to Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania’s next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking ou…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some …
Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.
Denise Jones, a longtime community leader and Venango County official, has been named the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.
Plans are moving ahead for the Oil City Arts Council’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Oil City.
With periods of possible intense wind, snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast here the next few days, PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.
Eight minutes on average — that’s the time it takes for the local Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S) Honor Guard to do its part sending U.S. veterans to rest.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joi…
Forest County commissioners unanimously approved the county’s 2023 budget at their final meeting of the year on Wednesday.
It looks like residents across the area won’t have to only dream of a white Christmas this year as a winter storm will be blowing in overnight tonight, bringing some snow and extreme cold.
Clarion Borough is challenging the 2020 census, and about $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funding is at stake.